Where to Get Your Pumpkin Spice Fix This Fall

Photograph courtesy Greg Dorr at Fulton Yards Coffeehouse and Spirits

Fulton Yards Coffeehouse & Spirits

Fulton Yards Coffeehouse & Spirits accommodate both early birds and night owls. Go in the morning to indulge in the pumpkin spice and white chocolate matcha or a latte with maple cold foam. If you want a treat later in the night, you can get the pumpkin spice espresso martini with a pumpkin spiced garnish. 3301 Riverside Dr., East End, (513) 975-0175

Saturday Morning Vibes Cereal Bar

Saturday Morning Vibes is bringing the taste of pumpkin to its cereal. The one-of-a-kind cereal bar in Avondale brings customers a taste of nostalgia every day, offering cereal, coffee and cartoons. Its pumpkin spice cereal options and pumpkin pie iced delight coffee, made with pumpkin pie and vanilla syrups, join the menu October 1, arriving quicker than you can even say “Hey Arnold!” 3539 Reading Rd., Ste. 101, Avondale, (513) 801-6058

Paris Baguette

Paris Baguette has fresh-made drinks and treats for the downtown and Rookwood crowds. Its pumpkin pie latte, finished with a light dusting of cinnamon, and pumpkin pie sweet cream cold brew, made with a pumpkin puree, offer quick pick-me-ups. Pumpkin tarts and pumpkin scones, topped with a pumpkin icing drizzle, are the last energy boost you need to get through your day. Be quick, as the drinks will disappear at the end of October. 100 W. Fourth St., downtown, (513) 399-5858; 3831 Edwards Rd., Ste. 400-B, Norwood, (513) 376-7699

Honey Child Pops

Honey Child Pops introduces its pumpkin pie vegan Pop on October 5 at Findlay Market’s Fall Food Fest. Its mobile carts will have offer its traditional ice cream pops, while the truck will distribute the specialty pumpkin pie ice cream. Everything made from Honey Child Pops are all natural, made without dairy, gluten, or white sugar. Various local retailers, (513) 800-0911

Analog Coffee Bar

Carabello Coffee and the Analog Coffee Bar are serving a special fall menu for one weekend only. From October 9 to 11, experience the Harvest Moon menu, filled with pumpkin, apple, and cinnamon flavored drinks. Your visit isn’t complete without a sweet treat, such as the pumpkin cheesecake and s’mores pies. 107 E. Ninth St., Newport, (859) 415-1587

MadTree Brewing

MadTree’s acclaimed pumpkin ale is back in Cincinnati for the 12th year. Pumpcan Spiced Ale, a 7.9% ABV brew, has its hints of cinnamon and nutmeg tucked into its fall-flavored brew, on draft or in a can. This season, Pumpcan joins Pumpkin Spice Coffee Table Ale, a seasonal version of MadTree’s original Coffee Table brew. Made with coffee beans from Deeper Roots Coffee, the fall brew adds pumpkin spice for even more flavor. 3301 Madison Rd., Oakley, (513) 836-873; 4321 Glendale Milford Rd., Blue Ash, (513) 371-5800

Colonel De

Swing by Findlay Market or Newport on the Levee for Colonel De’s year-round pumpkin pie spice, which uses cinnamon and ginger to bring a cozy feeling to customers’ home cooking. All of Colonel De’s herbs and spices are all natural and have been blended in Newport for the last 19 years. Findlay Market, 1801 Race St., Ste. 133-135, Over-the-Rhine, (513) 421-4800; Newport on the Levee, 1 Levee Way, Newport, (513) 421-4800