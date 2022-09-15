Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: September 15–18

Ist going to be a big weekend for Cincinnati. From cultural fests to dance showcases, gripping dramas and soaring musical performances and a new event celebrating the city’s beverage scene, there’s loads to do in the tri-state.

Cincinnati Ballet Presents New Works

The Cincinnati Ballet launches its season with a second weekend of new works by talented choreographers including DANCEFIX founder Heather Britt and award-winning British choreographer Cathy Marston, plus new work from dancers Daniel Baldwin, Taylor Carrasco, and Melissa Gelfin De-Poli.

Sept 15–18, Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., downtown

Cincy Shakes Presents King Lear

The Bard’s epic tragedy gets a modern, Succession-esque twist at the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company. “Nothing will come of nothing…”

Sept 15–Oct 1, Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, 1195 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Photograph courtesy stock.adobe.com

On The Rocks

Cincinnati Magazine’s first-ever spirits tasting event comes to MegaCorp Pavilion this Friday, featuring unlimited tastings, cocktails and mocktails, food, a celebrity cocktail competition, demos, a barrel tapping, live entertainment, and more. Pro-tip: use promo code WKNDPICK50 to get half off general admission.

Sept 16, 6–9 pm, MegaCorp Pavilion, 101 W. Fourth St., Newport

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OKTOBERFEST ZINZINNATI/ CINCINNATI USA REGIONAL CHAMBER

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati

America’s largest cultural fest ist back this weekend to celebrate Zinzinnati’s German heritage. Don your lederhosen and head downtown to find plenty of German bier, authentic eats, live music, family fun, and an all-around gute Zeit at this free-to-enter festival. Prost!

Sept 16–18, Second and Third Streets between Walnut and Elm, downtown

Cincinnati Pops “Hear Me Roar: A Celebration of Women in Song”

John Morris Russell and the Pops start their season with a celebration of the iconic divas of soul, pop, Broadway, R&B, and jazz. Vocalists Aubrey Logan, Erica Gabriel, and Mandy Gonzalez join the Pops for songs from Broadway favorites including Hamilton and Funny Girl, plus pop hits by Carole King, Aretha Franklin, Dolly Parton, Whitney Houston, Sara Bareilles, and others.

Sept 16–18, Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Music in the Woods 20th Anniversary

Siri Amani, Pones, Jake Speed & The Freddies, Band Z, Raptor Inc., and more convene for this musical event in East Price Hill. The annual event supports Imago, a nonprofit that promotes youth education, nature preservation, and community and sustainability.

Sept 17, noon–11 pm, 700 Enright Ave., East Price Hill

PHOTOGRAPH BY HARTONG DIGITAL MEDIA

Bonus weeknight event: Slice Night

From Dewey’s to LaRosa’s to Taglio and so much more, Cincinnati’s pizza scene is as vibrant (and tasty) as ever. Join Cincinnati Magazine at Yeatman’s Cove this Wednesday for unlimited slices of the city’s favorite pies and discover your next go-to delivery spot. Proceeds from this annual pizza event support research at the UC Cancer Center.

Sept 21, 5-9 pm, Yeatman’s Cove, 705 E. Pete Rose Way, downtown