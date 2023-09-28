Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: Sep 28 – Oct 1

cold weather will be here before you know it, but there’s still time to go out and enjoy the Queen City. This weekend brings a local film festival, a celebration of one of the city’s most famous landmarks, a late-night art party, an adult book fair, a celebration of Asian culture, and more.

Cindependent Film Festival

The industry-led, volunteer-fueled, “indie fest for movie people” is back for another go-round. Full of networking, parties, and (of course) lots and lots of movies, aspiring filmmakers and movie buffs alike shouldn’t miss out on the return of Cindependent.

Sep 29-30, Memorial Hall, OTR

Cincinnati Observatory: 150 Years in Mt. Lookout

The Cincinnati Observatory is the oldest observatory in the United States. Founded in 1843, it was moved from Mt. Adams to Mt. Lookout in 1873. (Fun fact: Mt. Lookout is called Mt. Lookout specifically because of the Observatory’s move there.) To celebrate, the Observatory is hosting a special fundraiser gala to celebrate 150 years in the neighborhood. It’s sure to be an out-of-this-world evening.

Sep 30, Cincinnati Observatory, Mt. Lookout

Cincinnati Museum: Art After Dark

The last Friday of the month means it’s time for Art After Dark at the CAM. Each month, the museum has food, drinks, live music, and free admission to all of their exhibits. This month’s theme is “Fall Fiesta,” with performances from from Mambo Combo and DJ Aikon.

Sep 29, 5-9 pm, Cincinnati Art Museum, Mt. Adams

Adult Book Fair at Hi-Wire

Remember those Scholastic Book Fairs from elementary school? Feeling nostalgic and wish you could relive those days? What if you could do it with alcohol in the mix? Head to Hi-Wire Brewing for a day full of books and booze.

Sep 30, 12-5 pm, Hi-Wire Brewing, Norwood

Flea in the Fort

The third and final Fort Thomas Flea in the Fort is this Sunday. If you haven’t been, Flea in the Fort is a craft show full of handmade gifts, live music, food trucks, and craft beer, all in the middle of Tower Park. Kentucky residents shouldn’t pass this one up.

Oct 1, 900 S. Fort Thomas Ave, Fort Thomas

Cincinnati Moon Festival

This annual family-friendly event is one of the largest celebrations of Asian culture in the city, focused on the arrival of fall’s harvest moon. Returning attendees know to expect delicious food, incredible tea, and unique exhibits, but new to this year’s edition is a special K-Pop concert on the Fountain Square stage.

Sep 30, 3 p.m., Fountain Square, downtown