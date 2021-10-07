Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: October 7–10

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OPERATION PUMPKIN

Tour beautiful downtown properties, celebrate fall with giant pumpkins, experience Asian culture, check out retro toys, and rock out for a cause at these weekend events happening in Greater Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Magazine‘s Downtown Living Tour

We’re excited to once again host our Downtown Living Tour this weekend, showcasing how fun and easy living downtown can be with tours of luxury apartments in the heart of the city. Join us and get exclusive looks at hot downtown properties at Encore, Seven, 1010 On The Rhine, AT 580 Apartments, The Reserve at Fourth and Race, Market Square, The Stanley, and Newberry Lofts (Saturday only). Tickets are limited, so get yours now!

Oct 8 & 9, tours start at On The Rhine Eatery, 100 E. Court St. above the Kroger store

Operation Pumpkin

Now in its 10th year, Operation Pumpkin is back this weekend with art, music, food, and a ton of pumpkins. Walk the streets of downtown Hamilton to see humungous pumpkins and beautiful pumpkin art, cheer on furry friends at the pet parade, shop local vendors, see the Lucky Duck Regatta on Sunday, and enjoy live entertainment all weekend.

Oct 8–10, High Street, downtown Hamilton

The West End World Premiere

The West End, scheduled to debut last year at the Cincinnati Playhouse before it canceled its 2020–2021 season due to the pandemic, finally gets its world premiere this weekend. This new play opens the Playhouse’s season and reveals the intersection of life between the West End’s German and Black residents at the precipice of World War II. Learn more about The West End in our interview with playwright and Cincinnati native Keith Josef Adkins.

Oct 9–Nov 7, Cincinnati Playhouse, Marx Theatre, 962 Mt. Adams Cir., Mt. Adams

Suits That Rock 2021: Get Back!

For nearly 15 years, local business professionals have put on this annual rock concert to raise money for art education programs at The Carnegie. This Saturday, those business pros are ditching their ties and jackets as Suits That Rock returns for an in-person concert at the new Covington Plaza. Be sure to visit the food trucks and cash bars as you rock out on the riverfront.

Oct 9, 7:30 pm, Covington Plaza Outdoor Amphitheater, 1 Madison Ave., Covington

Asian Food Fest

Sample dishes from more than 10 Asian countries and 25 vendors on the newly renovated Court Street Plaza this weekend. Of course, food is the focus of this two-day festival, but the event also features live cultural entertainment—like Filipino and Chinese dances and Japanese Taiko drums—local craft and Asian beer, and activities for the whole family.

Oct 9 & 10, Court Street Plaza, E. Court Street between Vine & Walnut, downtown

Cincinnati Toy & Collectible Show

Check out the East Coast’s largest gathering of toy and vintage collectors this Sunday in Sharonville. See extensive collections of new and retro toys, video games, and collectibles, and don’t miss your chance to win hourly door prizes. Kids 10 and under get in free.

Oct 10, 9 am–3 pm, Sharonville Convention Center, 11355 Chester Rd., Sharonville