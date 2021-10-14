Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: October 15–17

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY LISA HUBBARD AND CINCINNATI ZOO AND BOTANICAL GARDEN

Shop for vintage decor, take the kids trick or treating at the Zoo, take your sweetheart to an R&B concert, and enjoy fun fall festivals with these events happening this weekend in Greater Cincinnati.

Charm at the Farm

Now in its fifth year, this vintage market in Lebanon is back for its final weekend of the year to offer unique holiday home decor, antique furniture, and one-of-a-kind finds. Check out a preview of the season’s hottest styles here before you head out.

Oct 15–17, 4953 Bunnell Hill Rd., Lebanon

HallZOOween

This family-friendly event returns to the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden just in time for spooky season. The kids are sure to enjoy the Zoo’s trick or treat stations, special animal enrichment, Pumpkin Pandemonium, Phil Dalton’s Theater of Illusion, the Scare-ousel, and a train ride on the Hogwarts Express. Bring a bag for trick or treat, and don’t forget your costume!

Weekends Oct 16–31, noon–5 pm, Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, 3400 Vine St., Avondale

Cincy Sweetest Day R&B Fest

You can’t forget Sweetest Day. Treat your sweetheart to an R&B concert at Heritage Bank Center featuring Keith Sweat, Bell Biv DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ginuwine, and SILK this Saturday.

Oct 16, 8 pm, Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway St., downtown

Fall Food Fest

Sample scrumptious fall treats from the many merchants, vendors, and farmers at Findlay Market, plus enjoy special drinks and live music all weekend. This event is presale only, so click here to find tickets for samples and the full list of participating merchants.

Oct 16 & 17, 10 am–4 pm, Findlay Market, 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

Weber Farm Market Pumpkin Festival

This annual pumpkin festival, started in 1984 as the Minges Pumpkin Festival and relocated to Weber Farm Market in 2015, is a community celebration that brings thousands of visitors from across the region. Celebrate fall with arts and craft vendors, pumpkins, food, live music, and family fun, and be sure to check out the children’s rides and petting zoo.

Oct 16 & 17, Weber Farm Market, 6040 Kilby Rd., Whitewater Twp.