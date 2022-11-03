Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: November 3–6

See a classic ballet with a new movement drama, get down at a live blues fest, cross off the goodies on your holiday shopping list, pig out at a fall food festival, and hear that Bengal growling at Paycor Stadium this weekend.

Cincinnati Ballet Presents Carmina Burana and Extremely Close

This double bill features Carl Orff’s unmistakable cantata accompanied by the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and the May Festival Chorus, plus the part art installation, part movement drama Extremely Close.

Nov 4–6, Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

2nd Annual Pride Market

Sponsored by Cincinnati Pride and PRISM Cincinnati, the second edition of Pride Market promotes LGBTQ+ owned businesses and gives you an opportunity to get your holiday shopping started.

Nov 5, 10 am – 4 pm, Washington Park, 1231 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Fountain Square Ice Rink Opens

The UC Health Ice Rink is back this weekend, allowing skaters and bumper cars to glide across Fountain Square. You’ll also see the massive 45-foot Macy’s Christmas tree also arrives Saturday. Tis the season!

Nov 5, Fountain Square, 500 Vine St., downtown

Queen City Blues Fest

The Queen City Blues Alliance presents an evening with some of the best local blues talent around, including Johnny Fink and the Intrusion, King Bee & The Stingers, Andrew Hibbard, Jamie Carr Band, and more.

Nov 5, doors 6 pm, show starts 7 pm, Southgate House Revival, 111 E. Sixth St., Newport

Cincy Holiday Expo

Soon it will be time to deck the halls and trim the tree, and the Holiday Expo can help you get a head start on your holiday list. Browse wares from local artisans and crafters, enjoy live music, and get your picture with Santa.

Nov 5 & 6, Sharonville Convention Center, 11355 Chester Rd., Sharonville

Oakley Kitchen Food Hall Fall Festival

Makers, growers and artisans will offer coffees, teas, handmade jewelry, woodwork, home decor, produce, and more at this fall-themed fest at one of Cincinnati’s favorite food incubators.

Nov 6, 10 am – 4 pm, 3715 Madison Rd., Oakley

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Carolina Panthers

After a disheartening loss in Cleveland, the Bengals are back in town to face a downtrodden Carolina squad. Here’s what you need to know before you head to your tailgate. Smack the Bengal barrel for good luck.

Nov 6, kickoff 1 pm, Paycor Stadium, 1 Paul Brown Stadium, downtown