Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: November 17–20

Find holiday-themed fun, events for book lovers, and more around the tri-state this weekend.

PNC Festival of Lights at the Cincinnati Zoo

The Zoo will be aglow once again with holiday cheer—and more than four million LED lights. See if you can spot the five Fiona Fairies hidden throughout the zoo, and don’t forget to grab some hot cocoa.

Member preview Nov 17, open to public Nov 18 – Jan 8, Cincinnati Zoo, 3400 Vine St., Avondale

Dinosaurs of Antarctica at the Cincinnati Museum Center

More than 200 million years ago, Antarctica was lush woodland filled with prehistoric creatures, and now’s your chance to view never-before-seen fossils uncovered from the icy tundra. In this special exhibition and OMNIMAX experience, you’ll discover and fossils from four Antarctic dinosaurs, including the fierce 25-foot long Cryolophosaurus.

Now open, Cincinnati Museum Center, 1300 Western Ave., Queensgate

November Blue at The Carnegie

For the first part of the independent artist-focused “Creative Disruption” series, local actor, singer–songwriter, and playwright Hannah Gregory and friends present an evening of live music. The setlist includes classic folk, rock, and Americana songs, plus originals from her musicals Descent: a Murder Ballad and Wuthering.

Nov 18 & 19, The Carnegie, 1028 Scott St., Covington

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghost of Christmas Eve

The prog rock group makes a stop on their 60-city best-of tour at Heritage Bank Arena, promising a “completely updated presentation of the unforgettable, multi-generational holiday tradition.” Dun dah dah duh, dun dah dah duh…

Nov 18 & 19, Heritage Bank Arena, 100 Broadway, downtown

Books by the Banks Festival

The in-person book fest invites more than 90 local and national authors to Duke Energy Center to give author talks, speak on book panels, and celebrate Cincinnati’s literary scene. Check out the Kids Corner for games and activities to inspire the love of reading.

Nov 19, 10am – 4 pm, Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., downtown

Regal Rhythms Poetry: Hit the Mic Cincy’s 2nd Annual Black Book Fair

Find books from talented authors, hear book pitches, and get your own pitch in front of others at this book fair for all celebrating aspiring and published authors who are Black, indigenous, and people of color.

Nov 19, 1–8 pm, Oasis at Grace, 5524 Belmont Ave., College Hill