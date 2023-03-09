Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: March 9–12

Taste fine vino from local and international wineries, see a side-splitting musical at the Aronoff, enjoy live music for a worthy cause, celebrate at the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, and go Irish at a St. Pat’s bar crawl this weekend in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati International Wine Festival

The ultimate wine tasting festival is back in all its in-person glory this weekend. Winery dinners resume tonight, and Grand Tastings and the Collector’s Room return Friday and Saturday. Read more about how organizers are preparing to welcome back the thirsty crowds.

March 9–11, Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., downtown

Tootsie at the Aronoff

Broadway in Cincinnati presents this uproarious musical comedy based on the Oscar-nominated 1982 film at Procter & Gamble Hall.

March 9–19, Aronoff Center for the Arts, 650 Walnut St., downtown

St. Patrick’s Day Parade at The Banks

Feelin’ lucky? Start the week of St. Patrick’s Day at the 55th annual parade at The Banks. The parade starts on the west side of Paycor Stadium and loops around to end at Race Street and Freedom Way. Beware—you’re bound to get pinched if you don’t wear green. Festivities continue at the Irish Heritage Center of Cincinnati.

March 11, Parade begins at noon, Mehring Way & Central Ave., downtown

St. Paddy’s Shamrock Bar Crawl

Get sham-rocked (responsibly) at this festive bar crawl with stops at On The Rhine Eatery, Bloom OTR, Revel, The Hub, Rosedale, and The Drinkery. Your ticket includes goodies like a complimentary Proper 12 Irish whiskey welcome shot, festive lanyards, drink specials, and access to the after party.

March 11, 2–9 pm, check-in at On The Rhine Eatery, 100 E. Court St.; multiple locations in Over-the-Rhine

Rock’n Revival for a Cure

For the seventh year, local bands rock Southgate House Revival at this all ages show benefiting the John Forsthoefel for Glioblastoma Research Foundation.

March 11, 4 pm, Southgate House Revival, 111 E. Sixth St., Newport