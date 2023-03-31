Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: March 31–April 2

You can see an edgy Broadway show, celebrate 25 years of Riverdance, roller skate on Fountain Square, dance to 2000’s tunes, party in Candy Land, and root for FC Cincinnati this weekend in the tri-state.

Jagged Little Pill at the Aronoff

You oughta know about one of the most talked-about Broadway productions hitting the Aronoff stage this season. The new musical features a Tony Award-winning book by Juno writer Diablo Cody juxtaposed and the Grammy-winning songs of Alanis Morissette.

March 31 – April 2, Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., downtown

Riverdance Celebrates 25 Years at Music Hall

A stirring reinvention of the beloved Irish and international dance showcase arrives at Music Hall this weekend for the 25th anniversary of Riverdance.

March 31 – April 2, Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Frisch’s Mobile Roller Rink Opens on Fountain Square

Lace up your rollerblades and head to Fountain Square to skate on Frisch’s 4,300-square-foot rink—and when it’s not being used as a roller rink, it transforms into a pickleball court. Skate Sound Clash, an Open Skate DJ Battle, follows Saturday’s rollout party at 6 p.m. as WIZ 101.1’s DJ J. Dough faces off against The Beat 102.3’s Tarren Bland. You can reserve a slot for skating or pickleball here, and you’ll have the chance to skate Wednesdays through Sundays all through April.

Opening weekend April 1 & 2, Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., downtown

Orange Soda: 2000s Hip-Hop & R&B Dance Party

Crank dat Soulja Boy (tell ’em) and raise a glass to the hip-hop and R&B tunes we loved from the 2000’s at this blast-from-the-past dance party at Cinema OTR. Charge up your flip phones and don your best bedazzled ‘fits to dance along to DNTFRT, DJ Bern, and DJ Chayse.

April 1, 3–7 pm, Cinema OTR, 1517 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine

Hard Rock Casino’s Candy Shop Popup Bar

Rocktails continues their mixology partnership with Hard Rock to bring sweet, music-inspired drinks plus decadent decor, photo ops, DJs, and dancing. Read more about the sugary adventure here and look at this sneak preview of Candy Land.

Fridays and Saturdays in April, Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati, 1000 Broadway, downtown

FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami

The Orange and Blue continue their surprisingly wonderful spring campaign against Inter Miami’s squad, which have fallen in their last three matches. Can FCC continue their hot streak?

April 1, 7:30 pm, TQL Stadium, 1501 Central Pkwy., West End