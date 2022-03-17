Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: March 17–20

See a new musical about a sensational R&B group, enjoy a tribute to the Queen of Soul, celebrate a groundbreaking jazz record’s 50th anniversary, take a scenic drive across east Cincinnati, and catch a new drama before it closes this weekend in Greater Cincinnati.

Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations

Broadway in Cincinnati presents this soulful new musical at the Aronoff celebrating one of the best R&B groups of all time, featuring classic Motown hits and The Temps’ signature dance moves. Find tickets and showtimes here.

March 17 – 27, Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., downtown

Last Chance to See Queen at Ensemble

This “buzz-worthy” new play, which enters its final weekend, explores the science behind the disappearance of bees and turns from science and math to ethics and relationships. Read our interview with the show’s award-winning playwright Madhuri Shekar before you head to the theater.

March 17 – 19, Ensemble Theatre of Cincinnati, 1127 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine

Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin

The Cincinnati Pops Orchestra joins powerhouse vocalists Tamika Lawrence, CoCo Smith, and Blaine Krauss to pay tribute to the Queen of Soul at Music Hall. Read more about this weekend’s performances and Emmy winner Cynthia Erivo’s appearance later this month here.

March 18 – 20, Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Jethro Tull’s Martin Barre Aqualung 50th Anniversary

The groundbreaking jazz group’s guitarist celebrates 50 years since this iconic album’s release with a worldwide tour stopping at Memorial Hall this Saturday.

March 19, 8 pm, Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Concours d’Elegance Spring Rally

Take a scenic drive through eastern Cincinnati with dozens of others in the Concours d’Elegance Spring Rally. The start point will be emailed to participants ahead of the rally, which ends at Streetside Brewery for a pint with your fellow road warriors.

March 19, check-in 9:30 am, departs at 10 am, ends at Streetside Brewery, 4003 Eastern Ave., Columbia-Tusculum