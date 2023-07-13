Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: July 13–16

Celebrate Irish heritage, enjoy some rhythm and blues, cheer on the Reds and FC Cincinnati (both in first place!) and enjoy some peace, love and craft beer at these weekend events.

Paradise Music and Beer Festival

A free, all-ages live music showcase returns to Covington’s Seventh Street for two days of peace, love, and craft beer. Head to Braxton Brewing Co. for cold brews, food, and live entertainment from local bands and national talent. Check out the lineup here.

July 14 & 15, Braxton Brewery, W. Seventh St., Covington

Cincinnati Celtic Festival 2023

Celebrate Irish heritage at The Banks all weekend with authentic food, beer, live music and dancing, and tons more shamrock-themed fun. See the full lineup and list of vendors here.

July 14–16, E. Freedom Way, downtown

Cincy Blues Fest

The Cincy Blues Society and Fairfield Parks and Recreation host their free blues festival featuring award-winning talent at a new location, Village Green Park. Located in Fairfield’s DORA district, you’ll also find local food and drink vendors, a new playground, and a new kids zone at the festival. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs to listen to the musical stylings of Sugaray Rayford, Ben Levin & Lil’ Jimmy Reed, Bywater Call, and others.

July 15, 2:30–10:30 pm, Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Dr., Fairfield

Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers

The Reds were in first place heading into the All-Star Break. Can you believe it? We honored some of the Reds’ early standouts in our last column, but really we’re just happy to be here. This next series against their division rival in Milwaukee could mean the difference between this young squad making the playoffs for the first time in a decade or falling just short once again. Either way, it’s sure to be memorable.

July 14 – 16, Great American Ball Park, 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, downtown

FC Cincinnati vs. Nashville SC

After battling back Charlotte and defeating the New York Red Bulls Wednesday, FC Cincinnati remains at the top of the MLS. Can they defeat third-place Nashville to make their lead even wider? Head to The Pitch, just across from TQL Stadium, for a watch party to see if the Orange and Blue can pull it off.

July 15, 7:30 pm, The Pitch, 1430 Central Pkwy., West End