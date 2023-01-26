Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: January 26–29

Talk with experienced authors at a fiction festival, take a frigid plunge and support the Special Olympic, find inspo for your home refresh, get what you need for a great outdoors excursion, and cheer the Bengals all the way to a Super Bowl this weekend.

Robert & Adele Schiff Fiction Festival at UC

Attend fiction reads and talks with experienced authors Gwen E. Kirby, Brenda Paynado, Liv Stratman, and Bess Winter. Topics range from publishing to literary careers and life after earning a graduate writing degree. Read more about the featured authors and their writing journeys here.

Jan 26, 2 pm, Tangeman University Center, Rm. 400B; 5:30 pm, Elliston Poetry Room, 646 Langsam Library, University of Cincinnati, Clifton

The Ford Cincinnati Boat, Sport, and Travel Show

It’s your final weekend to experience this travel show with everything you need for outdoor excursions and trips on the water. Browse vendors and consult with the pros for travel destinations and the tools you require for boating, fishing, and hunting.

Jan 26–29, Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., downtown

Greater Cincinnati Remodeling Expo

Looking to refresh your home or backyard in the new year? Consult with the experts and discover the latest design trends at this annual show featuring kitchen specialists, pool vendors, home theater pros, and others at the Sharonville Convention Center.

Jan 27–29, Sharonville Convention Center, 11355 Chester Rd., Sharonville

Photograph courtesy Greater Cincinnati Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Greater Cincinnati Polar Plunge

Are you brave enough to take a frigid plunge at The Banks? Support the Special Olympics while testing your mettle at this annual fund-raising tradition. You could also win prizes for best group or individual costumes.

Jan 28, registration 9 am, ceremonies start 10:15 am, 150 E. Freedom Way, downtown

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Bengals return to the AFC Championship for the second straight year and once again face the Kansas City Chiefs. Will Patrick Mahomes best Cincinnati’s defense, or are the Bengals on their way to yet another Super Bowl with a road victory? Read Robert Weintraub’s analysis here before you tune into CBS or follow along with ESPN 1530.