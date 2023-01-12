Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: January 12–16

See classic cars and bump elbows with some Hollywood stars, sample a variety of chili, reflect on the tradition of Spirituals, cheer for the Bengals at home playoff game, and celebrate the lasting legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. at these local events.

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY O'REILLY AUTO PARTS CAVALCADE OF CUSTOMS

O’Reilly Auto Parts Cavalcade of Customs

Get your engines revving for the 63rd annual celebration of America’s finest rides. Hot rods, customs, trucks, motorcycles, and more spectacles on at least two wheels roll into the Duke Energy Convention Center. You’ll also see vintage autos, old-school race cars, and special guests including actor Henry Winkler, Catherine Bach and Tom Wopat of Dukes of Hazard, Jeff Lutz of Street Outlaws, Cindy Williams and Mackenzie Phillips of American Graffiti, and others.

Jan 12–15, Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., downtown

Chili Fest at Findlay Market

Your tastebuds will be screaming at this annual celebration of chili. Sample the stews at the market and wash down all that spice with hot drinks and local beer from Sonder Brewing. Everything’s Jake and Maria Keck provide the live soundtrack at the hottest celebration you’ll find all weekend.

Jan 15, 10 am – 4 pm, Findlay Market, 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

Cincinnati Song Initiative presents Narrative of a Slave Woman at ARCO

CSI presents an internationally-performed lecture recital that examines real-world accounts of slavery and the long tradition of Spirituals. The performance features distinguished artists LaToya Lain and Casey Robards.

Jan 15, 4 pm, ARCO, 3301 Price Ave., East Price Hill

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Bengals won their Week 18 matchup against the Ravens and are rolling into the playoffs with a record tied for franchise-best—will Cincinnati continue down the path to the Super Bowl? Check Robert Weintraub’s analysis of last weekend’s game with predictions for this Sunday night, and if you didn’t snag tickets, you can follow the action on WKRC or ESPN 1530.

Jan 15, 8:15 pm, Paycor Stadium, 1 Paul Brown Way, downtown

King Legacy Programming at the Freedom Center

The Freedom Center presents music, dance, food, and reflection to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Emceed by Local 12’s Kyle Inskeep, the event includes keynote speakers Brittany Packett Cunningham, an activist and author , and WLWT’s Lacey Forester, plus performances by the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Destiny L, and Revolution Dance Theatre. You can attend in person or follow along on the center’s livestream. Learn more about the fresh voices for justice featured at the center here.

Jan 16, 8 am, National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, 50 E. Freedom Way, downtown

48th Annual Commemorative MLK March

Gather at the Freedom Center for an interdenominational prayer service begins the 48th annual re-enactment of the civil rights marches. The complimentary Rosa Parks Bus will provide rides for those who cannot march. Then at noon, the award-winning MLK Chorale perform with special guests followed by an inspirational speech. If you can’t attend in-person, you can watch the program here beginning at noon.

Jan 16, 10:30 am, march starts at National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, 50 E. Freedom Way, downtown; ends at Washington Park, 1201 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine