Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: February 17–20

See a classic Broadway musical, try craft brews in Washington Park, watch a new drama about the disappearing bees, enjoy a fairy tale ballet, and take a sweet stroll at Findlay Market this weekend in Cincinnati.

My Fair Lady at the Aronoff

This classic Broadway musical tells the story of a young Cockney flower seller Eliza Doolittle and linguistic professor Henry Higgins, who is determined to transform her into a “proper lady.”

Feb 17–20, Aronoff Center, Procter & Gamble Hall, 650 Walnut St., downtown

Mittenfest 2022

Hold a frosty craft brew in your mittens at this second annual beer and food truck festival in Washington Park. The admission price gets you four 8-ounce drafts, a soft drink ticket, and one ticket redeemable for a draft beer at a participating taproom. Find the list of participating breweries and more details here.

Feb 19 & 20, Washington Park, Over-the-Rhine

Queen at Ensemble Theatre

This “buzz-worthy” new play explores the science behind the disappearance of bees and turns from science and math to ethics and relationships. Read our interview with the show’s award-winning playwright Madhuri Shekar before you head to the theater.

Feb 19–March 19, Ensemble Theatre of Cincinnati, 1127 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine

Cincinnati Ballet Presents Cinderella

Sergei Prokofiev’s music and the professional dancers at the Cincinnati Ballet bring this classic fairy tale to life at Music Hall this month.

Feb 17–28, Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Sweet and Savory Stroll at Findlay Market

Valentine’s Day has passed, but you can still stroll historic Findlay Market with your sweetheart to find Cupid-themed specials, drink some bubbly, and listen to live music.

Feb 20, 10 am–4 pm, Findlay Market, 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine