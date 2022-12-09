Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: December 9–11

Visit the Holocaust Museum, see Jesus Christ Superstar and Rudolph in the city, join a league of thousands of Santas, score a snow globe from the Cyclones, and cheer on the Bengals this weekend.

Cincinnati Holocaust Museum Free Admission

For the rest of the year, the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center inside Union Terminal will waive ticket costs in order to combat “recent antisemitic rhetoric incidents coming from all sides of the political spectrum.”

Now through Jan 2, 2023, 1301 Western Ave., Queensgate

Cincinnati Cyclones Snow Globe Night

The first 3,000 fans at Friday night’s game will receive a Puckchop snow globe (he’s dressed like Santa!) and everyone can enjoy $5 craft drafts and seltzer, $1 popcorn, and $3 hamburgers.

Dec 9, Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, downtown

Jesus Christ Superstar at the Aronoff

Broadway in Cincinnati presents Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s rock opera chronicling the last days of Christ through the eyes of Judas Iscariot as the iconic musical celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Dec 9–18, Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., downtown

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr. at the Taft Theatre

The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati presents the classic tale of the reindeer games, aspiring elf dentists, a band of misfit toys, a goofy prospector, an abominable but lovable snowman, and the red-nosed wonder who saved Christmas.

Dec 10–19, Taft Theatre, 317 E. Fifth St., downtown

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY SANTACON

SantaCon 2022

You better watch out, you better not cry… thousands of Santas are coming to town. Don your Santa suit and bring the holiday cheer to bars and restaurants across the city while raising money for The Cure Starts Now—and check out our tips before you head out.

Dec 10, noon to midnight, registration at Hard Rock Casino, 1000 Broadway, downtown/Pendleton

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns

Fresh off a third-straight win against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bengals defend Paycor Stadium from a Cleveland Browns assault this Sunday. Catch the gridiron action on WKRC and ESPN 1530, and read more about the Stripes’ offensive weapons in Robert Weintraub’s analysis here.

Dec 11, 1 pm, Paycor Stadium, 1 Paul Brown Way, downtown