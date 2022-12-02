Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: December 2–4

Meet the Reds and party at RedsFest, visit a German holiday market at The Banks, wonder at the lights in the forest at Rowe Woods, sing along to classic holiday carols, and chant your loudest “Who Dey” for the Bengals at these Greater Cincinnati weekend events.

Photograph courtesy Cincinnati Reds

RedsFest

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, RedsFest returns to downtown with family fun including autographs and meet and greets with current and former Reds, a Q&A and live performance from members of the Zac Brown Band, games for all ages, memorabilia, and more.

Dec 2 & 3, Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., downtown

Servatti’s Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt

Visit Moerlein Lager House to peruse authentic German gifts including steins, handmade wood art, European ornaments, nutcrackers, pyramids, cuckoo clocks, snow globes, smokers, candles, and art by Jim Effler. All that shopping is bound to work up an appetite, so feast on Servatti’s treats and classic German fare, and wash it all down with craft brews.

Now through Dec. 31, 15 Joe Nuxhall Way, downtown

Light in the Forest Opening Weekend

Walk through the peaceful and glowing Rowe Woods—filled with new light displays from regional artists and expanded trails—and enjoy live music, a bonfire, kids’ games, holiday shopping, and more. (Psst: Find five more holiday light displays here.)

Dec 2–Jan 1, 2023, Cincinnati Nature Center, 4949 Tealtown Rd., Milford

Yuletide Celebration with the Cincinnati Sound Chorus

The award-winning women’s a cappella chorus kicks off their 65th season with a musical celebration of the season featuring classic and contemporary Christmas renditions at The Carnegie. The show also features barbershop quartets, the Holiday Harmony Sound ensemble and special guests Presto!

Dec 3, 2–4 pm, The Carnegie, 1028 Scott St., Covington

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs

An AFC Championship rematch is coming to Paycor Stadium this Sunday. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs squad face a Bengals team getting back weapons Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Mixon. Catch the action on WKRC and ESPN 1530, and read Robert Weintraub’s matchup analysis before you tune in or head to the tailgate.

Dec 4, 4:25 pm, Paycor Stadium, 1 Paul Brown Stadium, downtown