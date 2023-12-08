Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: Dec 8–10

PHOTO PROVIDED BY 3CDC

Christmas is fast approaching, and holiday events are in full swing. Whether you’re feeling a bar crawl, a dog parade, a trivia night, or a look at the stars, the Queen City has you covered this weekend with all sorts of holiday fun.

SantaCon Kickoff/Early Registration

SantaCon returns this Saturday—more on that in a second—but the starting point is an event all on its own. Live Christmas entertainment, holiday drink specials, and hundreds of people dressed up like Santa on a Saturday morning is a great way to kick off your holiday season.

Saturday, 10:30 a.m., 1000 Broadway St., downtown

SantaCon Cincinnati

This behemoth of a bar crawl returns for a fifteenth year on Saturday; buy a wristband, dress up like Santa, and head to over 50 bars and venues in OTR, Mt. Adams, Cincinnati and Covington for holiday-themed shots and caroling. All proceeds from the event benefit The Cure Starts Now.

Noon to midnight, $10, Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky

Mt. Adams Raindog Parade

For an entirely unrelated Santa-themed event: what’s cuter than hundreds of dogs dressed like Santa? For 20 years in a row now, this parade has brought holiday cheer and relentless cuteness to the streets of Mt. Adams. There are prizes for the best dressed dogs, too—celebrity judges decide on prizes for small dogs, large dogs, and more. This year’s committee is led by former Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman. Dog owners interested in parading can register on the day of at 12:30 p.m.

2 p.m., Saturday, 946 Pavilion St., Mt. Adams

Third Eye Brewing Christmas Vacation Trivia

Clark Griswold fans, this is your moment. Third Eye Brewing has a special Christmas Vacation Trivia Night on Sunday, directly after the Bengals game, and the top three teams win a gift card. There’s also an ugly sweater contest for prizes, too.

4:30 p.m., Sunday, Third Eye Brewing, 11276 Chester Rd., Sharonville

City Flea December

Feeling like doing some outdoor holiday shopping but worried about this weekend’s weather forecast? This weekend’s City Flea has been moved to a covered parking garage in Norwood. Over fifty vendors will be selling books, clothing, art, and every other gift category you can think of. While you’re there, head across the street to check out Jeni’s Ice Cream or one of the many local breweries, like Fretboard and Hi-Wire.

11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 4590 Beech St., Norwood

Cincinnati Observatory Holiday Open House

It’s not often you can look at the stars while inside the Cincinnati Observatory for free. This holiday open house event has free tours, free solar viewing, and free holiday photos next to their special Galaxy Tree. They’ve also got plenty of space-themed vendors setting up shop inside for all the budding astronomers and astronauts in your life.

12 p.m. – 3 p.m., Saturday, 3489 Observatory Pl., Mt. Adams

United Dairy Farmers Santa’s Workshop

If you haven’t gotten a photo with Santa yet this year, you can still head to Washington Park on any weekend afternoon from now until Christmas to get a free picture. Because, once again, who even goes to the mall anymore?

11 a.m.–2 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine