Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: August 25–28

See acclaimed comedians while sipping on local brews, get an early start on Oktoberfest festivities, see a Super Bowl rematch at Paycor Stadium, watch a hellish rivalry match at TQL Stadium, and take your dog out for the afternoon at these weekend events.

Photograph courtesy Cincy Brew Ha-Ha

Cincy Brew Ha-Ha

The 13th annual Brew Ha-Ha returns to Cincinnati this weekend, bringing laughs and libations to Sawyer Point. Sip on more than 40 beers and see more than 25 comedians on three stages. This year’s headliners include Zainab Johnson from “Last Comic Standing” and Comedy Central’s Robert Kelly. See the complete lineup of comedians and brews here.

Aug 26 & 27, Sawyer Point, 801 E. Pete Rose Way, downtown

Old Milford Augtoberfest

Can’t wait for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati to break out the lederhosen? Lucky for you, Old Milford Augtoberfest offers live music, tasty food, and plenty of bier this weekend. The event also benefits the Milford Kiwanis, which helps local kids with school supplies, glasses, food, and more. Find an event map and list of local vendors attending here

Aug 27, noon–11 pm, Main Street between Garfield and Little Miami Brewing Co., Milford

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams

The L.A. Rams enter the jungle for a preseason Super Bowl rematch at Paycor Stadium. If you can’t make it to the game, you can watch live on WKRC Local 12 or listen to the action on WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7).

Aug 27, 6 pm, Paycor Stadium, 1 Paul Brown Stadium, downtown

FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew: Hell Is Real

The Orange and Blue face the Crew on TQL Stadium turf for the 11th edition of “Hell Is Real.” Learn more about the history of the cross-state rivalry (and its playoff implications) and see the hot and spicy food available at the stadium here.

Aug 27, 7:30 pm, TQL Stadium, 1501 Central Pkwy., West End

Photograph courtesy Coppin's/Hotel Covington

Puppies & Pours at Coppin’s

Take your pooch out for a dog day afternoon, replete with treats from Pet Cakes, summery craft cocktails, and pools for puppy splashing, all on Coppin’s cool patio.

Aug 28, 2–5 pm, Coppin’s at Hotel Covington, 638 Madison Ave., Covington