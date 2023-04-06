Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: April 6–9

Sunnier skies are forecast for this weekend, and there’s plenty to get out and do in Cincinnati, like a ’90s twist on Shakespeare, thrilling sports, a beard competition, and more.

If you’re looking for Easter-specific fun like egg hunts and brunches, check out our list of Easter to-dos here, and read on for our list of springtime activities happening this weekend and beyond.

Photograph courtesy Cincinnati Shakespeare Company

Cincy Shakes presents As You Like It

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company presents the Bard’s comedy with a ’90s Brit-Pop twist; follow exiled heroine Rosalind’s intrepid (and musical) journey through the Forest of Arden to find friends, love, and unexpected turns.

April 7–29, Cincinnati Shakespeare Co., 1195 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

West Side Brewing’s Pints & Whiskers Beard Competition

Think you’ve got the most prolific facial hair in Cincinnati? Put your money where your beard is at this competition, where a panel of judges and the crowd will weigh in to crown the winners of the Best Beard, Best Whiskers, and Most Creative awards.

April 8, 6–9 pm, West Side Brewing, 3044 Harrison Ave., Westwood

Photograph by Joseph Guzy/FC Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati vs. Philadelphia Union

After their first six matches and a stellar March campaign, the Orange and Blue lead the East without a single loss, and the club seeks to continue their hot streak against the middling Union at home.

April 8, 7:30 pm, TQL Stadium, 1300 Central Pkwy., West End

Cincinnati Cyclones Fan Appreciation Night

The Cyclones close out the ECHL regular season next weekend, but they aren’t wrapping up without showing some love to their loyal fans. Join the playoff-bound ‘clones for $2 hot dogs, soda, and beer while you cheer them on against the Wings.

April 8, 7:30 pm, Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, downtown

Nate the Great at the Kennedy Heights Arts Center

Take the family to a free show presented by Cincinnati Playhouse about young super-sleuth Nate the Great as he cracks the case of a missing painting before another mystery unravels.

April 8, 2 pm, Kennedy Heights Art Center Lindner Annex, 6620 Montgomery Rd., Kennedy Heights

Looking for some more springtime things to do this weekend? Check out the events running this season:

Zoo Blooms at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden – See one of the largest tulip displays in the Midwest and more than 1 million daffodils, hyacinths, flowering trees, shrubs, and other bulbs in bloom. Now through April 30, 3400 Vine St., Avondale

Butterflies of the Meadow at Krohn Conservatory – Wander through the conservatory as monarchs and blue morphos flutter above a meadow filled with wildflowers and a flowing waterfall. Now through June 18, 1501 Eden Park Dr., Mt. Adams

The Art of Fashion and Kentucky Craft Luminaries at the Behringer-Crawford Museum – Dual exhibits tell the stories of a Northern Kentucky fashion plate artist who built her own art career and showcases vibrant pieces by Kentucky’s most recognized craft artists. Art of Fashion runs through Aug 20; Kentucky Craft Luminaries now through May 14, 1600 Montague Rd., Covington

Bricktionary: The ultimate LEGO A-Z at the Cincinnati Museum Center – Creativity runs wild at this exhibit based on the best-selling Bricktionary guide and features more than 150 models including a life-sized orca, a massive Saturn V rocket, and more imaginative scenes from the Brickman team. Now through June 5, 1301 Western Ave., Queensgate

Memories and Inspiration at the Taft Museum – Featuring selections from the private collection of Kerry and C. Betty Davis, you’ll find 60 works of art by well-known African American artists at this new exhibit. Now through May 14, 316 Pike St., downtown

Candy Bar Pop-up at Hard Rock – Join Candy Land characters for creative, music-themed drinks from Rocktails, sweet treats, DJs, and dancing at the Hard Rock Casino. Fridays and Saturdays in April, 1000 Broadway, downtown

Frisch’s Mobile Roller Rink on Fountain Square – Lace up your skates and get rolling on the 4,300-square-foot rink, which can also be reserved for pickleball. Wednesdays–Sundays through April 30, Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., downtown