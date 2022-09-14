Old-School Fun at The Acres

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

A few times a year, our crew goes to Hilton Head, one of my all-time favorite places in the world. We rent a house that’s a quick walk to the beach; the path winds through live oaks and Spanish mosses; and, conveniently, right by an adventure golf course. We’d walked past this course on several vacations without notice, but this August, we decided to have ourselves a mini golfing adventure.

It was, as my kids say, epic, and we ended up playing several times over the week. After returning home to the grind of school and work and life, I realized that, while we are sadly nowhere near the ocean, we are near a mini golf course. So why not keep the vacation vibes going?

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

The Acres is a new mini golf course in Evendale that’s pretty darn cool. Formerly Etter’s Golf Center, there is an old-school, mid-century vibe to this attraction that’s just plain fun (and very ’grammable). The Acres features a full driving range, pro shop, restaurant (and bar!) led by Leroy Ansley of Pearlstar, and two mini golf courses, making it a fun destination for folks of all ages. Even better, admission gets you unlimited play at the mini golf courses, which, with an adult beverage in hand, sounds like the perfect family outing.

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

The mini golf courses are admittedly basic; instead of crocodile mouths and whirling windmills, various hills, sharp angles, and geometric obstructions make each hole its own unique challenge. Aside from the final hole, which looks like a next-level pinball machine, there are no bells and whistles at The Acres, as this is mini golf, not adventure golf.

But does that make it any less of an adventure? Not at all. My entire family had a blast at The Acres, and the only reason we didn’t stay to tackle both courses was that it began storming. We will most certainly be back, however. Both Mary and I had hole-in-ones, and Pearl is looking to repeat her vacation victory. The Girl Gang has a reputation to uphold, you know.

The Acres, 9941 Reading Rd., Evendale, (513) 733-1100