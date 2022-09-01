Over the last two pandemic years, it’s no secret mental health was a topic of concern, from conditions resulting from isolation to relapses in addiction. However, many of these mental health conditions are largely treatable and manageable. As you ease back into school and work routines, here are nine tips that Lindner Center of HOPE psychologist and clinical director Elizabeth Mariutto shares to help manage your mental health.

Limit your access to the news and social media

With everything changing minute by minute, it’s easy to find yourself constantly scrolling. Set a certain number of times per day or a set amount of time that you are “allowed” to check one news source that you trust. Limiting your access to news or social media to a set appointment could help you avoid constant scrolling. Some phones allow you to track or limit your screen time, which can be a beneficial tool. It can also be helpful to physically put your phone or computer in a separate place, or to go to a room away from your TV.

Practice mindfulness

Try to take it day by day and remember what you’re experiencing is temporary. Use of apps such as Headspace and Calm can help promote mindfulness.

Use gratitude

Identify a few things each day that you are grateful for. Don’t neglect things that we take for granted, such as our physical health, the ability to use technology to keep us connected, and all of those working at those grocery stores to keep the shelves stocked as much as possible.

Stay active

Exercise releases endorphins and can help us stay both physically and emotionally happy when done in moderation. Take a walk, start up a new workout routine. Even a short, five-minute yoga session can help calm the mind.

Go outside

Take a break from your work schedule and go outside. Vitamin D can positively impact our mood and energy level, and a great source is from the sun.

Perform acts of service

Volunteering can lead to improvements in mental health, so offering to bring groceries to an elderly neighbor or donating to a local food pantry can help others as well as boost our mood.

Explore a new hobby or keep up with an existing hobby

One of the best ways to fight depression is to engage in behavioral activation, or do things that are fun for you. This may be a great time to try a new recipe if you enjoy cooking, or to take that online course on photography.

Get connected with resources if needed

Many therapists now offer different technologies for therapy, and you can find self-help resources online to help cope with stress.

Seek professional help from Lindner Center of HOPE

Lindner Center of HOPE offers a continuum of services in the region at all stages of care including residential services and outpatient offerings. For help with mental health and addiction, visit the website or call (513) 536-4673.