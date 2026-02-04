New Faces of Fashion: Moon Angel LLC

Photograph by Claudia Hershner

Designer: Annabella Mordino (she/her)

Brand: Moon Angel LLC

Models: Mordino, Cole Domoe, Anna Helligrath

Hair & Makeup: Kelly Schroder

How did you get into fashion?

I started when I was really little, because my grandma actually sewed. So she gave me my first sewing machine, and I was making clothing out of paper when I was six years old.

What is your design background?

I’m at school for fashion design at UC right now, so I’ve just learned a bunch from there as well. Like, all the skills I need.

Are you currently working on any projects?

I’m working on my big Capstone show, which is on May 1. I’m really excited for that. I’m also collaborating with people for custom [items] and making a custom track suit, and always getting stuff ready for the next Reclaimed Runways show.

How would you describe your design style?

Definitely very maximalist vintage and just very dramatic. I love things. [The pieces are] just over the top and also still wearable, though.

If someone wants to buy or commission your work, where and how can they do that?

The best source is either through my website—there’s a form you can fill out—or on my Instagram, just a message through there.

Any other important things about you or your brand that you think people should know?

I love to reduce waste, so I’m always trying to use secondhand materials and scraps. Sometimes I’m literally making full outfits out of scraps. Just trying to make fashion and make a difference.