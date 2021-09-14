Mt. Echo Park’s Views and a Black-and-White Palette Are a Classic Combination

Photograph by Sarah Giacin Photography

As a young girl, Katlyn Varner spent a lot of time at her grandmother’s house. Her friend Austin lived on the same street. The summer before sixth grade, Austin’s cousin Anthony joined the group of friends, always picking Katlyn for his team in neighborhood baseball and basketball games.

Eventually, the two became best friends, then started dating, and vowed to be teammates—and each other’s first picks—for life.

Planning a wedding during a pandemic presented many challenges, but thankfully, on October 24, 2020, Katlyn’s grandmother Ruth was by her side to celebrate. Katlyn walked down the aisle with her grandmother’s ring sewn into a pocket of her dress to commemorate the love they share.

