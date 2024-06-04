Movies Under the Stars

PHOTOGRAPH BY COLIN PETERMAN, COURTESY NIGHTLIGHT 513

So you want to watch a movie with friends, but you don’t want to waste the weather of a beautiful summer night. Head to one of these outdoor screenings and you’ll be living the best of both worlds.

Starlite Drive-In

The area’s last remaining first-run drive-in theater (featured on the issue cover) has double-feature screenings six nights a week starting at dusk, with single “retro” films on Mondays. Buy tickets and popcorn ahead of time online. Adults 12 and over $10, seniors $8, children $6. 2255 State Rt. 125, Amelia, starliteohio.com

Nightlight 513

The adults-only movie series is held June 6 and 28; July 18; August 1, 15, and 30; and September 6 at Covington Plaza (the foot of Madison Avenue) with food trucks, bar drinks, and pre-film DJ. Early entry tickets (7 p.m.) are $14.99, general admission is $10.99; movies start at dusk. nightlight513.com

Free Movies in the Parks

Ziegler Park (Over-the-Rhine) has movies every Wednesday at 9 p.m. on the great lawn from May 29 to September 25. zieglerpark.org

Summit Park (Blue Ash) opens its movie series with Wonka June 6 and closes with Barbie July 25. Shows start at dusk. summitparkblueash.com