New Men’s Salon Opens in Mt. Lookout Square

Photograph by Kate Klymenko

“It’s not just a haircut, it’s an experience!” proclaims the slogan of the Men’s Salon and Spa, a staple in Symmes Township for the past 13 years. A culmination of more than a decade of successful business in Greater Cincinnati, this experience will be had by many more, following the recent opening of the salon’s second location in the Mt. Lookout Square.

“Everything happened pretty fast,” says Elena Gurvich of the new space. Gurvich is the founder and owner of the Men’s Salon and Spa, which opened on June 9 in the former Salon M space at 1018 Delta Ave. “There was a hair salon here before, but it was built traditionally, so we had to completely restructure everything to our needs. The whole thing took us less than three months.”

The Men’s Salon and Spa will offer a menu of services including haircuts, beard trimmings, a plethora of massages and waxes, nail and skin grooming, and a Japanese Head Spa treatment, which involves the thorough cleansing and exfoliation of the scalp. Beverages and rooms equipped with televisions are also available to guests.

Photograph by Elena Gurvich

This isn’t Gurvich’s first time giving a former salon space a new life. In 2012, she was working as a manager at the You Guys Salon in Symmes Township when the owner put it up for sale. Gurvich made the decision to purchase the salon, even though the building was not in good shape and was facing heavy debts.

Yet, purchasing You Guys also meant purchasing a loyal base of customers which proved to be a valuable building block for Gurvich in developing her own salon. “My goal was to bring the space to the next level,” she says. “I was eventually able to hire more stylists, and a massage therapist. We brought in more clients and expanded our menu of services.”

This growth, according to Gurvich, has a lot to do with her upbringing. “I grew up in a wonderful family, but we didn’t have much at all,” she says. “I grew up knowing how to be disciplined.”

Gurvich grew up in Belarus, and moved to the Cincinnati area at age 19 with only $300 in tow. After working as a housekeeper at the Marriott Hotel in East Montgomery for a time, she saved up enough money to attend cosmetology school, from which she graduated top of her class. “I absolutely loved the profession, the beauty industry,” says Gurvich. “I was really, really passionate.”

After purchasing the You Guys Salon, Gurvich strived to implement her vision and plug the gaps that she saw in the beauty world—particularly when it caring for male customers. “The industry had a lack of male grooming experiences as luxuries,” she says. “I wanted to create a wonderful atmosphere where men don’t just get a haircut, they can also get a massage, a nail groom, a facial. Just a super relaxing experience.”

Photograph by Kate Klymenko

Since the original salon’s opening in 2012, several similar establishments for men have also opened in the area. “We were one of the first ones in the area 13 years ago and the new ones kept popping up,” says Gurvich. “I think we inspired quite a few.”

Even amidst this industry growth, the owner feels that her business is unique. “We use a pay-as-you-go-model, so clients can just walk in. We believe that clients are going to come back to us because of the excellence of the service we provide, not because they’re locked into membership.”

The new Mt. Lookout locale will have all of the same features and services on offer as the Symmes Township space, and Gurvich hopes to find a new niche of customers to serve. “It’s just such a vibrant community. As soon as I started touring the area, I thought that we’re not only going to strive here, but we’re going to belong here,” she says.

The Men’s Salon and Spa is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monady through Friday, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday. Bookings at the salon can be made online.