Maximalist Magic in Colerain Township

https://www.sibcycline.com/listing/2724762/9320-Brehm-Rd-Colerain-Twp.-West-OH-45252

Address: 9320 Brehm Rd., Colerain Twp.

Price: $325,000

Infusing personality into a home that was previously flipped can be a challenging task—imagine millennial gray everything, everywhere—but 9320 Brehm Rd. demonstrates the transformative power of paint and creativity.

Built in 1960, its Mid-century Modern exterior is accentuated by slate blue siding and crisp black trim. The home sits on a serene, half-acre lot, with mature trees, lush greenery, and generous yard space, and maintains a connection to the outdoors thanks to its numerous large windows. For seller Morgan Kearns, it’s one of her favorite features. “It’s not a big house, but having a more open floor plan, surrounded by large windows and sliding doors that bring in all of that natural light makes the house feel so much bigger,” she says.

The abundance of light acts as a spotlight, shining across the Technicolor interior. Everywhere you turn, a cheerful hue or fun pattern awaits. In the kitchen, blue-gray, Shaker-style cabinets are zhuzhed up by a charming backsplash. Bubblegum pink picket tile brings a touch of whimsy to the space. The white shiplap ceiling is softened by fun, retro pendant lights—one a goldenrod yellow and the other a hunter green.

Delightfully, the colors don’t end in the kitchen. Vibrant shades energize every room, from the palette chosen for the walls down to decorative accessories. In the foyer, leaping leopards pounce across salmon-colored wallpaper. Turning from the front door and looking straight through the galley kitchen, the dining room features an accent wall with black and white wallpaper. It creates visual interest in a room that is well-endowed with four large windows plus a sliding door that leads to the wraparound deck. This easy-flowing layout allows for al fresco dinners, summertime barbeques, a peaceful cup of coffee, and everything in between.

Though the home is chockfull of personality, no major work was needed to reach that point. “When we purchased the house, all of the walls were a light grey, had silver finishes and had the minimalist monotone look,” says Kearns. “The remodeling we have done has just been a lot of projects involving paint, wallpaper, tile, and accessorizing.”

She describes her design aesthetic as “dark, eclectic maximalist with a retro twist.” Much of the home’s current décor and art was found at thrift shops and antique malls, or online via Etsy, but Kearns also loves to create her own. She’s particularly fond of the gallery wall that stretches from the kitchen into the living room. It’s a mixture of quirky, fun pieces and more sentimental ones that are symbolic for their family.

Photograph by Sara Spicer

Within the 1,234 square feet of living space, there are three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a walkout basement. The living room offers all-season comfort, with a flagstone fireplace to keep cozy during the cold months and a double set of sliding doors to enjoy the deck during warm weather. Downstairs, the possibility for flex space continues. The basement features a full glass garage door that can open the main room to the outdoors, offering endless entertaining potential.

While Kearns and her family are ready for their next adventure in a new home, she hopes the future owners will love 9320 Brehm Rd. as much as they have.