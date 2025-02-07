Make Your Plans for V-Day

Photo by kieferpix via Adobe Stock

Valentine’s (and Galentine’s) Day is just around the corner, so start making your plans today to celebrate with your friends and loved ones.

Galentine’s Day Brunch and Ladies Night

Braxton Brewing Covington has got you covered this Galentine’s Day brunch and Ladies Night. Brunch will feature food, beer, Bloody Marys, and bottomless mimosas. At Ladies Night, you can expect a DJ, bingo, beer and wine, Dewey’s Pizza bar, select cocktails, and some giveaways. Brunch: Feb 8, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Feb 8; Ladies Night: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Feb 13, The Loft at Braxton Brewing Company, 27 W. Seventh St., Covington

All You Need is Love Drag Brunch

Enjoy a meal alongside some of your favorite area drag queens at the “All You Need is Love” drag brunch. Sponsored by the nonprofit Women100 Cincy, proceeds from this celebration of love will benefit Cincinnati’s LGBTQ+ homeless and mental health services. Feb 9, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 21c Museum Hotel, 609 Walnut St., downtown

LouVino Valentine’s Day Four-Course Dinner

LouVino in Over-the-Rhine is offering a four-course Valentine’s Day dinner of crab cake, salad or lobster bisque, the main entrée, and a dessert ($85 per person), complete with exclusive wine and cocktail specials. And if you don’t have a date this year, you can celebrate with your friends during one of the restaurant’s Galentine’s dinners on February 11, 12, or 13. The three-course meal includes an appetizer, entrée, and a dessert ($36 per person), along with Champagne Gummy Bears when you arrive. 1142 Main St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 813-3350

Galentine’s and Valentine’s Day at The Lytle Park Hotel

Gather your friends for live music, dancing, drink specials, and stunning rooftop views at Vista Rooftop on February 13 or indulge in a romantic four-course meal including dishes like whipped goat cheese crostini, six-ounce filet and prawn, and a chocolate tart at Subito on February 14 ($95 per person). 311 Pike St., downtown, (513) 621-4500

Valentine’s Day Specials at Carmelo’s

From February 13 through February 16, Chef Mitch Arens is offering special Valentine’s Day items alongside the restaurant’s regular menu. The veal parm (with breaded veal cutlets smothered in vodka sauce and aged provolone cheese) and the budino (traditional chocolate and hazelnut pudding with cookie crumbles and candied hazelnuts) will only be available for the holiday of love so don’t miss them. 434 Madison Ave., Covington, (859) 287-4700

Valentine’s Day at Greyhound Tavern

If you’re looking for a more relaxed V-Day dinner, check out the Greyhound Tavern. The special one-night-only menu incorporates some of the restaurant’s favorites as well as a few new entrees. 2500 Dixie Hwy., Ft. Mitchell, (859) 331-3767

Valentine’s Day Murder Mystery Dinner

Take part in a three-round murder mystery game that will keep you on your toes on Valentine’s Day. Appetizers and BBQ will help you keep up your detective skills…so will a glass of the hard cider company’s wares. $40 per person (must be 21 or older to attend). 6:30-9 p.m., Northwood Cider Company, 2075 Mills Ave., Norwood, (513) 417-8055

Valentine’s Day Popcorn and Beer Tasting

Head to Samuel Adams taproom to celebrate the day of love with some popcorn and beer. The night will feature five different types of popcorn from Al’s Delicious Popcorn and a flight of four of Sam Adams’s best brews. If you stick around, you can also get a tour of the R&D Taproom Brewhouse. $15-$25. 7 p.m., 1727 Logan St., (513) 412-3300