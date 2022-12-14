Lucy May Is Dreaming at WVXU

Long before Serial was trending and podcasts were a thing, there was radio. Call us nostalgic, but radio has long been a comforting constant in America, whether it was listening to the Reds game on 700 WLW with your dad on a Sunday afternoon or catching a classic episode of Fibber McGee and Molly on WVXU with your grandparents.

Photograph courtesy Lucy May

While we’re clearly a bit partial to traditional journalism, there’s nothing that quite compares to broadcast journalism—a form of media that’s frankly having a moment. This exciting radio renaissance is what drew Lucy May, a long-time reporter with WCPO (Channel 9), Cincinnati Business Courier, and The Cincinnati Enquirer, to jump ship into the wonderful world of National Public Radio at WVXU (91.7 FM). Now the host of the station’s Cincinnati Edition news program (airing Monday through Friday, noon–1 p.m.), she says she’s found her calling and is thrilled to be part of this long-standing and dynamic journalistic medium.

Tell us a little about your background and what led you to switch from print journalism to broadcast journalism.

I studied journalism in college and was completely focused on being a newspaper reporter, which I did for the first 23 years of my career. Then I got the opportunity to go to WCPO, where I started out writing in-depth stories for the website. A couple years in, the bosses asked all of us old newspaper reporters to start reporting on television, too. It was terrifying! But I learned a ton from the terrific journalists at WCPO, and I’m so grateful for that experience.

Fast forward to my current job: I’ve been a huge National Public Radio (NPR) nerd and a WVXU member for decades. When the Cincinnati Edition host gig opened up, it sounded like a dream job. I applied, thinking there was no way in heck I would get it. I’m still shocked I did!

With the popularity of podcasts, broadcast journalism is kind of having a moment. What do you enjoy most about radio?

I think what I like most is the transparency. With this job, listeners can hear me ask questions and hear how guests respond. They can decide if my questions are bad or good, and they can call or e-mail with their own questions. I don’t write long-form stories like I used to, but this job puts the reporting process on display. I like that a whole lot.

What are your favorite kinds of stories to research and share? Any stories you’ve absolutely loved?

My favorite stories dig deep into complicated issues and really shine light on them. I also love stories about people—their struggles, their work to overcome those struggles, how they manage to take awful experiences and turn them into something good. So far in this job, one of my favorite interviews has been with the new Cincinnati Youth Poet Laureate Rimel Kamran and the Cincinnati and Mercantile Library Poet Laureate Yalie Saweda Kamara. I loved that conversation, and they each performed some of their poetry. It was powerful.

As a writer and lifelong resident, I’m constantly surprised—in the best ways—by Cincinnati. What do you love about the Queen City, and what makes our city so special and unique?

I love so much about living here. I love the museums and arts organizations. I love how walkable the city is. I love the Cincinnati Zoo and, of course, Fiona. For me, the people here are what make Greater Cincinnati so special. I’m a dork who goes for walks and says hello to everyone I pass, and the majority say hello back. That doesn’t happen everywhere.

Your personal favorite NPR shows?

Wait… Don’t Tell Me! is a must-listen for me. I also love Fresh Air, along with Morning Edition and All Things Considered. And Cincinnati Edition, of course!