Local Markets: Downtown and Over-the-Rhine

Photograph by HATSUE

Daruma

Owned by Kiki Chef Hideki Harada, this minimalist konbini (Japanese convenience store) is like a food shop-turned-vending machine for those on the go. Rows of snacks, boba teas, chilled foods like onigiri and sushi, and hot water for soups, ramen, and tea make a 30-minute lunch feel touristy. Home cooks can head here for hard-to-find Japanese staples like ramen soup bases and Asian condiments, sake, and imported beers, or they can take home prepared dishes. ♦ 31 E. Court St., downtown

New York Groceries

This Over-the-Rhine bodega is a one-stop for quick purchases and essentials, including personal care items, detergent, toilet paper, snacks, international cold drinks, frozen foods, and milk. There’s also shelves and coolers stocked with craft beer and wine, and tobacco, CBD, and Delta-9 products are sold behind the counter. The store’s many regular customers are a testament to just how much this store has woven itself into the fabric of the neighborhood. ♦ 1214 Main St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 381-4231

Saigon Market

For 50 years, Saigon’s storefront has been a fixture at Findlay Market as an international grocery store. It’s a city-dweller’s immediate access to Asian-imported ingredients: thick ginger roots and lemongrass stalks, fresh herbs, dried chiles, and bulk rice at reasonable prices. Three generations of family have kept the store thriving—Nghiep Ho took over his parents’ grocery store after working there since a teen, and his son Nick works there, too, in addition to running Chino’s Street Food, the “Chino-Latino” food stall in the outdoor market. ♦ 119 W. Elder St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 721-8053

Urban Market

This is more than just a business to Owner Minerva Fregenti—it’s a “testament to her commitment” to high quality food accessibility. And you can see the fruits of her efforts in the eclectic menu: intricately concocted salads, hand-rolled pizzas, healthy-yet-delicious sandwiches, and a wide variety of smoothie and boba options. The soft lighting and wooden ceiling frame emphasize the inviting farmers’ market feel of the space. ♦ 309 Vine St., Ste. 200, downtown, (513) 376-9100

Photograph by Devyn Glista

Dean’s Mediterranean Imports

Lebanese immigrant Dean Zaidan’s shop at Findlay Market has connected Cincinnatians to Middle Eastern culinary cultures since 1985. Zaidan’s daughter Kate now operates the cultural mainstay, where the scent of fragrant aromatics always meet customers at the door. Chock full of pantry items, imported fresh-pressed olive oils, and frozen prepared meals, this charming market is like Ali Baba’s cave if stocked alphabetically. It’s also a lunch destination; there’s a full carryout menu of daily made Mediterranean entrées, dips, and pastries. ♦ 108 West Elder St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 241-8222

Street Corner Market at The Banks

This grab-and-go establishment is located just a stone’s throw away from Great American Ball Park and Paycor Stadium. Opened in its current location in 2017, Street Corner serves a selection of craft beer and wine. Hoagies and pizza from Angilo’s are another delicious option (a whole pie is a touch under $15). With reasonably priced items, this is the perfect pit stop as you explore all the wonders that The Banks has to offer. ♦ 160 Marian Spencer Way, downtown, (513) 421-1414

Sen By Kiki

Sen translates to “fresh” in Japanese, and the ingredients used here lives up to the name. An abundance of sashimi-grade fish and seafood are on the docket here, all ethically sourced. But the crown jewel of the joint is its raw oysters. Owner Hideki Harada’s efforts to put a spin on the food of his early life resulted in an expansion into the former Heist Fish & Poultry space in June, but you’d be forgiven for thinking that Sen’s been there for years. ♦ 106 W. Elder St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 813-3284

Sunshine Deli on Elm

Located on a serene street corner, Sunshine plays host to a delicious fusion of Korean and American flavors. Having recently changed ownership, the deli’s vibe has changed significantly—you can now find items ranging from authentic kimbap to delectable ramen via a self-serve ramen bar. Looking for those traditional deli classics? You’re in luck. Homemade soups and fresh sandwiches are all still on the menu. ♦ 720 Elm St., downtown, (513) 723-1331