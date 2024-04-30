Lighting It Up With Limelight Coats

PHOTOGRAPH BY ETHAN KAVANAGH

A Midwestern winter: Gray. Icy. Sunless. Frigid. Slick. Slushy. Ugh. A Key West winter: None of those things.

Natalie Near got married in Key West, Florida, in February 2019. Amber Jackson was a bridesmaid. The locale was all bright colors and happiness, which they had to leave to return home, to Ohio and New York, respectively.

If that sunny inspiration was the seed, the fully grown sunflower is Limelight, a sustainable coat brand that hit the market in March 2023. Its coats come in pale shades of blue and pink and zip around a black lining that can also be worn separately.

PHOTOGRAPH BY STEPHEN TAKACS.

“[The garment represents] something that we hadn’t seen in the sustainability space or in the outerwear space: ultrafeminine, bright, happy, with lots of pockets and lots of very functional aspects to complement the femininity of it,” says Jackson, who now lives in Chesapeake, Virginia.

The coats create a slimmer silhouette, in contrast to the typical warm but bulky puffer coats on the market. “We were sick of dressing for winter like we were wearing sleeping bags all the time,” Near says, “which serves its purpose, but sometimes you want to feel a little more elevated.”

Jackson and Near (who lived in Cincinnati from 2017 to 2018) have backgrounds in fashion and met at a Macy’s executive development program after college. It was important to them that Limelight coats be universally flattering. It’s one of the reasons for the coat’s cinched waist, a callback to the silhouettes of the 1950s and ’60s.

PHOTOGRAPH BY STEPHEN TAKACS.

The line currently runs from extra small to extra large, with plans to expand the range of sizes.

It was also important for Limelight to be sustainable. Limelight coats use recycled materials, and the company started with a small batch of coats—they didn’t want to make too many products that could end up becoming waste.

PHOTOGRAPH BY STEPHEN TAKACS.

“Coming from a background where we had been in fashion, you notice the waste. You notice the products that weren’t made with heart or made to be something special in someone’s closet,” Jackson says. “We wanted to make something people would want to keep in their closets for a long time.”

wearlimelight.com