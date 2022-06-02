Around 50% of the LGBTQ+ community has deferred healthcare at some point due to concerns about discrimination, and only 16% have shared their sexual orientation with their primary care physician. Dr. Christian E. Gausvik and The Christ Hospital Health Network aim to change that by providing quality healthcare to every individual, regardless of sexual orientation. In the video above, Dr. Gausvik—a gay physician who also serves the Cincinnati community as president and co-founder of the Giving Voice Foundation with his husband, Cody—explains three keys to fighting healthcare inequality, including trust, communication, and access. Dr. Gausvik knows finding a provider can be challenging, but resources are out there, including outcarehealth.org, which keeps a directory of physicians specializing in care for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Learn more and schedule an appointment with Dr. Gausvik at thechristhospital.com/pride.