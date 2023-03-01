Keep Cincinnati Beautiful Partners With Q102 For One-Of-A-Kind Jingle Contest

Keep Cincinnati Beautiful, Inc. is in search of the perfect jingle for their newest campaign, Don’t Trash the ‘Nati, which focuses on changing attitudes and behaviors regarding littering.

The local non-profit is partnering with Q102, and radio personalities Natalie Jones, Freddie Mac, and Roy will be the official judges for this social media jingle showdown. The jingle that reigns supreme will live on social media and marketing campaigns, as well as making its debut at KCB’s annual Love Thy “Nati celebration on March 12.

KCB has been working to give Don’t Trash the ‘Nati a fresh look, as the original campaign debuted in the ‘90’s. “We were inspired by how big of a tail this campaign had,” says Jonathan Adee, Executive Director of KCB, “And we wanted to make sure this leg of the campaign was no different.”

Don’t Trash the ‘Nati was launched by Mayor Aftab Pureval in late October and will culminate in a several month-long neighborhood contest throughout Cincinnati to raise awareness for litter reduction, and increase engagement in the community.

“Keep Cincinnati Beautiful is a firm believer in supporting the thriving art scene in Cincinnati,” says Adee, “And we wanted to extend the reach into another creative outlet through music by giving Cincinnatians a voice.”

If you think you’ve got the perfect jingle for Don’t Trash the ‘Nati, submissions are accepted now through March 10. Video entries can be submitted via social media or email, and official rules and guidelines can be found at donttrashthenati.org.