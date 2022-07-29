Jose Salazar Leads Food-Focused Excursions Abroad

With three successful restaurants and a history of prestigious culinary nominations that are a testament to his talent in the kitchen, Jose Salazar is an icon on the Cincinnati culinary scene. Who wouldn’t want to go on an international culinary-centric adventure with him? Next year, the veteran chef will partner with the travel company Modern Adventure to lead two culinary tours abroad to Peru and Morocco.

PHOTOGRAPH PROVIDED BY MODERN ADVENTURE

The first tour leaves for Peru next March, where the chef will take 18 guests to explore Peruvian food culture in destinations all across the country, including Lima, the Sacred Valley, the Inca Trail, and Cusco. Travelers will celebrate the energy, art, and culture of the respective destinations. And with Salazar leading the tour, there will, of course, be a focus on food, including a chef-led trip to the market, a hands-on cooking class, and extraordinary meals.

Unfortunately, the Peru trip is already sold out but interested travelers can join a waitlist to be notified of any cancellations or sign up for Salazar’s trip to Morocco next April. Modern Adventure expects to open ticket sales for that trip the last week of August. The bold and diverse flavors of Morocco that Salazar often uses in his cooking will take center stage. He’ll lead another 18 guests across the country over eight days to see extraordinary sights and eat local cuisine in Marrakesh, the Atlas Mountains, and Fes.

“We wanted this to be a broad experience,” explains Brianna Chrisopulos, director of operations at Modern Adventure. “Somebody who’s already traveled to Peru a couple of times would be able to book this trip, thoroughly enjoy it, and see a lot of things that they didn’t see the first time that they were there.”

Salazar has never been to Peru or Morocco before these expeditions, so he, too, is embracing the unknown.

PHOTOGRAPH PROVIDED BY JOSE SALAZAR

“I really wanted to be able to experience something new and I think there’s something to be said for me to be experiencing all this with a fresh set of eyes along with the guests,” he says. “We’re all experiencing these new things simultaneously.”

While Salazar and Chrisopulos describe the Peru trip as going back to the chef’s culinary roots, the Morocco trip is an opportunity for Salazar and the guests to discover the bold flavors of North Africa together.

“While I’ve never been to Peru, I’m quite familiar with the cuisine,” Salazar says. “I cook Peruvian food extensively, but [with] Morocco, I do have a pretty good working knowledge of the food, but I’m certainly not as familiar with it. And I’m excited to learn more about it.”

Salazar’s expertise in food culture combined with the guidance of local guides and the beauty of the landscapes and grand sights are sure to make these expeditions a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“Travel and food are two really amazing things,” he says. “When you put them together, it’s kind of a no-brainer, in my opinion.”