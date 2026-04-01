| Jeremy Schram, DO
Avondale • 3540 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45229
Contact information: (513) 995-2606
Jeremy Schram is a Family Medicine Specialist at our Avondale primary care doctor’s office. Dr. Schram is excited to get to know you and provide the personalized care you deserve. Our primary care providers, and supporting care team, develop preventive care plans to help you achieve your physical and mental health goals. Get the care you deserve. Schedule an in-person, phone, or video visit today.
Schedule an in-person, phone, or video visit today
Medical Expertise
Education: Pikeville College School of Osteopathic Medicine
Residency: St. Elizabeth Family Practice Center
Degree: Doctor of Osteopathy
Languages spoken: English
Gender: Male
Specialties: Family Medicine
Conditions treated:
- Asthma
- Arteriosclerosis
- Anemia
- Osteoarthritis
- Diabetes
- Mental Health
- Kidney Disease
- Heart Disease
- Skin, Hair, and Nails
- Allergies
- Cold and Flu