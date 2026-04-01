| Jeremy Schram, DO

Avondale • 3540 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45229

Contact information: (513) 995-2606

Jeremy Schram is a Family Medicine Specialist at our Avondale primary care doctor’s office. Dr. Schram is excited to get to know you and provide the personalized care you deserve. Our primary care providers, and supporting care team, develop preventive care plans to help you achieve your physical and mental health goals. Get the care you deserve. Schedule an in-person, phone, or video visit today.

Schedule an in-person, phone, or video visit today

Medical Expertise

Education: Pikeville College School of Osteopathic Medicine

Residency: St. Elizabeth Family Practice Center

Degree: Doctor of Osteopathy

Languages spoken: English

Gender: Male

Specialties: Family Medicine

Conditions treated: