Jeffonia Wynn AKA Miss Ebony J’s Style Is All About Confidence

OCCUPATION: Radio personality and producer for R&B Cincy 100.3 FM, founder/owner of Ebony J Media and the I Am Queen Awards

STYLE: Professional, with a dash of sexy

What’s the importance of fashion in your life?

It plays a huge role. I never thought that your clothes could mean so much, but I have noticed, ever since I hired a fashion designer to work with me, that people see me differently now. You’re always branding. My fashion now is part of my brand, and it’s part of me. When you walk in a room amongst people who don’t know you, that’s the first thing they see, and it can speak very loud.

What sorts of changes has your stylist made?

I have a look book. It helps me figure out what styles I’ll wear if I’m hosting an event versus if I’m speaking at an event versus if I’m going to speak to kids or if I’m going to be around adults. We did a big closet revamp. She [Ty Riley] broke it down by the colors as well as where I will wear things, which has helped me put some looks together by myself.

What’s something you’ve learned since working with your stylist?

I learned that there are no rules to fashion, which is so crazy because when I was growing up, we were told there were all these rules: You can’t wear white after Labor Day, you can’t wear polka dots with stripes. What I’m learning from her is you can do what you want to do. It’s just about how your confidence is gonna pop it out.

How have these fashion changes affected the way you feel about yourself?

It helps me be able to get things done. It maybe cliché, but it goes back to the confidence. As somebody who’s been struggling with self-esteem and self-worth, I’m finally at a place where I can confidently say how I feel about things, what I think. My insides are glowing, and I am happy because I feel confident in what I’m wearing.