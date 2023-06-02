Around 50 percent of the LGBTQ+ community has deferred healthcare at some point in their life due to concerns about discrimination, and just 16 percent have shared their sexual orientation with their physician. To combat this inequity, The Christ Hospital Health Network specializes in care for members of the LGBTQ+ community by breaking down barriers and providing a safe, comfortable environment for anyone to receive the care they need. In the video above, Dr. Christian E. Gausvik—a gay physician who also serves the Cincinnati community as president and co-founder of the Giving Voice Foundation with his husband, Cody—explains the importance of HPV, mpox, and meningitis vaccines, PrEP, regular health screenings, and the importance of finding a primary care provider who you can be open and honest with.

Learn more and schedule an appointment with Dr. Gausvik at thechristhospital.com/Pride.