Here’s What To Wear To Your Next FC Cincinnati Match

Undefeated at home and leading the Eastern Conference by a mile, FC Cincinnati is at the top of their game this season, and you should be too—with your style game, that is. There’s no better way to support The Orange and Blue than by tossing that ratty tee you’ve been wearing since their debut season and picking up one of these Bailey-approved items instead.

Cincy Shirts

Just as the name implies, Cincy Shirts specializes in apparel unique to the Queen City, and their FC Cincinnati designs will elevate your outfit beyond a basic logo tee.

Statement Pants

With hundreds of online options for all personal styles and price points, this option is undoubtedly the most versatile, especially for a wardrobe addition that you can sport on—and off—the pitch. Check out these vibrant Athleta joggers and beachy, belted pants from Etsy.

Shoelaces

Subtle, low-cost, and low-commitment, all you need is an extra minute to switch out the laces on your favorite sneakers with these orange and blue Whiskers Laces before heading out to catch the game.

Dress up!

Who decided that the dress code for sporting matches is athleisure? Pick up a printed dress or blouse in the team colors and make a soccer match an occasion worth getting dolled up for.



Bag Straps

This one can be an investment, but sites like Etsy have tons of custom beaded and embroidered options to choose from. Pair with a clear, regulation-sized bag so you never have to leave your game day essentials at home.



