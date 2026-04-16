Going LEED Platinum in OTR

Photograph courtesy Sibcy Cline

Address: 1826 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Listing Price: $1,950,000

If a musician sells more than 1 million copies of an album, the record is certified platinum. (Elvis Presley holds the record for the most, with a whopping 57.) But platinum isn’t just a benchmark of success in the music industry. Homes can be certified as LEED Platinum—the highest designation by the U.S. Green Building Council—for superior sustainability and energy efficiency, with environmental awareness woven throughout design and construction. A row house from 1875 seems an unlikely candidate for such a prestigious designation, but one such hidden gem exists in Over-the-Rhine.

Photograph courtesy Sibcy Cline

Located near bustling Findlay Market, a property with private outdoor space almost sounds like an oxymoron. Yet behind an unassuming, charcoal gray brick facade

there’s a beautiful relationship between interior and exterior. The home’s main living area is bright and open thanks to an abundance of natural light. Past the kitchen, glass accordion doors allow a seamless transition out to the courtyard. The effect is “striking,” says listing agent Roxanne Qualls. “At least three seasons out of the year, it creates this ability to have an outdoor living space that’s totally private and totally enclosed.”

Photograph courtesy Sibcy Cline

There are 1,200 square feet of private exterior space, from the courtyard to decks on the second floor and rooftop. When you’re not enjoying the fresh air, the home offers enviable features— like heated floors, Lutron lighting, and automated blinds—across its two-bed, two-and-a-half bath, 3,656-square-foot interior. An elevator reaches all floors, including the basement gym/ wine cellar. It’s a space that feels historic, punctuated by original stone and a brick archway, all hidden away beneath the sidewalk.

Elsewhere, the use of high-quality finishes ensures that the home’s heritage will endure for years to come. Contemporary in design and luxurious in quality, Maistri Italian cabinetry outfits the kitchen alongside double islands, ample counterspace, and Thermador appliances. Findlay Market vendors are mere minutes away.