It can be hard to find the perfect gift for the holidays, but there’s nothing better than a one of a kind experience—and you can wrap one for everyone on your list with tickets to the award-winning Broadway shows that are hitting the Queen City in the coming year. From kid-friendly productions like Disney’s Frozen to hilarious shows such as Hairspray, Broadway in Cincinnati shows at the Aronoff Center offer something for everyone in 2022.

Niki Metcalf as Tracy Turnblad in Hairspray. Photo by Jeremy Daniel

Hairspray

January 4–9, 2022

A modern Broadway classic hits the stage in January. Starring Columbus sensation Nina West, the Tony Award–winning musical comedy is back on tour. Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show.

Shereen Ahmed as Eliza Doolittle (on stairs) and Company in The Lincoln Center Theater Production of Lerner & Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY

My Fair Lady

February 8–20, 2022

The Lincoln Center Theater’s gorgeous revival of My Fair Lady tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady.” Enjoy a girls night out this February to see the iconic show.

Christian Thompson, Saint Aubyn, Ephraim Sykes, Jeremy Pope, Derrick Baskin, and Jawan M Jackson in AIN'T TOO PROUD. Photo by Matthew Murphy

Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations

March 15–27, 2022

The electrifying, smash-hit Broadway musical follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Smooth harmonies and signature dance moves will have you grooving in your seat.

Caroline Bowman as Elsa in Frozen North American Tour. Photo by Deen van Meer

Disney’s Frozen

April 20–May 1, 2022

We all know the hit song “Let it Go,” and so do all of the kiddos in our life. Gift a trip to see the live version—it’s a show that everyone will enjoy—but act fast, because this one’s almost sold out! Step into the fairytale this spring break to experience flashy costumes, familiar music, and fun for the whole family.

Ed Harris in To Kill a Mockingbird. Photo by Julieta Cervantes

To Kill A Mockingbird

May 31–June 12, 2022

Often regarded as the greatest novel of all time, the show brings the pages to life. Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize–winning work is “the most successful American play in Broadway history” according to 60 Minutes and will bring new life to the book we all love.

The company of The Band’s Visit North American Tour. Photo by Evan Zimmerman, MurphyMade

The Band’s Visit

July 19–24, 2022

In this joyously offbeat story, set in a town that’s way off the beaten path, a band of musicians arrive lost, out of the blue. Under the spell of the desert sky, and with beautiful music perfuming the air, the band brings the town to life in unexpected and tantalizing ways. The Band’s Visit is the perfect date night show to enjoy this summer.

Act fast! Purchase tickets today

Live shows are back and shows now have limited tickets available. Visit the Broadway in Cincinnati website to purchase tickets. They’re perfect to stuff in a stocking or wrap in a card for a unique gift everyone will enjoy.