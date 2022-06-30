Get On The Green Team

A surprisingly vast array of experts across Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky are ready, willing, and able to help you go green.

Photograph by Jeremy Kramer, Button Illustrations by Emi Villavicencio

Midwest Regional Sustainability Summit

The annual get-together for swapping sustainability ideas among business, nonprofit, and community leaders is June 16 at Xavier University’s Cintas Center. Students and the general public are welcome as well, and there’s a virtual ticket for livestreams. The keynote speaker is Kristin Baja of the Urban Sustainability Directors Network, who helps cities identify strategic ways to advance climate resilience planning and implementation. Panelists include experts from local groups like Cincinnati Parks, Community Matters, Groundwork Ohio River Valley, and Queen City Commons.

Common Orchard Project

This nonprofit installed and maintains 12 public orchards in Camp Washington, Mt. Auburn, North Fairmount, and Price Hill to increase access to fresh food, tree canopy, walkable greenspace, and community building in neighborhoods experiencing disinvestment. Supported by Green Umbrella and the national Giving Grove organization, plus dedicated volunteers, more orchard planting is planned. Workshops can also teach you to plant locally adapted fruit trees in your own yard.

Hamilton County R3Source

This county government unit provides recycling and waste reduction services for residents, schools, and businesses. Apply for a $10,000 grant to fund new reuse, food rescue, or composting ideas. They train commercial kitchens to track food waste and safely set up donation programs. They’ll connect you with recycling solutions for waste and by-product materials. They’ll host an enrichment program at your workplace, organization, club, or event. They seriously want to help!

Carlie Trott, University of Cincinnati

The assistant professor of psychology researches and teaches how to use transformational social change to advance environmental justice and sustainability. In other words, how do we get everyone to understand that climate change impacts equity and justice in underserved communities and then collectively do something about it? Outside of the classroom, she’s active with the UC Center for Public Engagement With Science.

Transportation Troops

Dozens of local groups and companies would love to help you substitute cleaner, greener options for gas-guzzling car trips. Tri-State Trails advocates for bike paths and protected urban bike lanes to promote “active transportation”. Red Bike offers e-bikes for rent at 57 stations on both sides of the river. The Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber promotes better public transit to connect people to jobs. Mike Albert Subscribe enables you to lease a different new car, including Teslas, every month.