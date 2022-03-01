Fuel Your Appetite for Mardi Gras

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESTY OF TERRY PATRICK

It’s Fat Tuesday and these Mardi Gras foods will help you “laissez le bon temps rouler!”

Po’boys at Libby’s Southern Comfort

Enjoy all the comforts of Louisiana cuisine right here, where po’boys are made with deep-fried oysters and topped with baby arugula, tomatoes, and remoulade sauce. Can’t get enough? Be sure to order some Fried Green Tomatoes to complete the meal. 35 W. Eighth St., Covington, (859) 261-3106

King Cakes from North College Hill Bakery

If you want to celebrate Mardi Gras properly, then you must stop by North College Hill and snag a King Cake. These colorful King Cakes are filled with almond, strawberry, or cinnamon, and decorated in the traditional Mardi Gras trappings. 807 W. Galbraith Rd., North College Hill, (513) 521-6760

Pączkis from Bonomini Bakery

Have you searched all over for Pączkis? Well, look no further. These cute little Polish pastries coated with powder sugar are perfect treats for your Fat Tuesday festivities. 1677 Blue Rock St., Northside, (513) 541-7501

Cajun Food at Swampwater Grill

With dishes like crawfish tails, oysters, and gator bites, you’ll feel like you’re eating right out of the Bayou. Cap off your Mardi Gras meal with one (or three) of the restaurant’s signature cocktails, including Swamp Juice, Cajun Mary, and the Voodoo Fish Bowl. 3742 Kellogg Ave., East End, (513) 834-7067

Mardi Gras-Themed Cocktails at HomeMakers Bar

Spend Mardi Gras at this “retro-modern” cocktail bar enjoying six exclusive Fat Tuesday-inspired cocktails, including the Sesame Watermelon Hand Grenade (sesame fat-washed rum, reposado tequila, gin, watermelon, pineapple, lemon) and Chocolate Milk-Washed Absinthe Frappe (chocolate milk-washed absinthe, borghetti, and mint). 39 E. 13th St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 394-7559

Jambalaya at Jimmie Lou’s

Bring on the heat with a bowl of Jimmie Lou’s Jambalaya cooked with chicken, andouille sausage, and all the spices your tastebuds can handle. Make sure you leave room for beignets! 3715 Madison Rd., Oakley, (513) 802-6705