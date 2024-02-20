For the Love of LEGO

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

I’ve said it before, but it bears repeating: Northern Kentucky is absolutely part of Cincinnati, and we are so lucky to claim it as ours. Whether you’re running through the streets of Newport during the Annual Thanksgiving Day Race, taking in the views from Devou Park, or getting your steps in on the Purple People Bridge, Northern Kentucky truly completes the full Queen City experience.

Newport on the Levee is a prime example of this; it’s an amazing destination in Northern Kentucky that’s home to some of the area’s finest attractions. Anchored by the Newport Aquarium, the Levee also has a theatre, bars, and restaurants, plus a smattering of local shops and attractions.

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

With the exception of The LEGO Movie showing on its theatre screens, however, this Northern Kentucky destination has been conspicuously LEGO-less the last few years. But not anymore.

In 2023, Newport on the Levee in Kentucky opened very first LEGO café…in the entire world! The brainchild of Daniel Johnson, this 3,100-square-foot play café is a welcome addition to the robust array of attractions on the Levee.

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

The Brickery Café & Play is the perfect place to spend a cozy afternoon cuddled up with a good book LEGO set. Step inside and you’ll find yourself immersed in the wonderful world of LEGO, complete with lots of places to play and discover, a café that serves light refreshments, and an impressive retail space stocked with loads of new and used LEGO sets for sale. It’s a marvelous day trip in and of itself, a family-friendly “add on” to a trip to the aquarium or movies.

While The Brickery’s play area is designed for children ages 5–12, we know LEGO is for everyone. There’s something so fun and captivating about these tiny multi-colored bricks; there’s a broad appeal to LEGO that is both undeniable and unrivaled. And with colorful blocks and so many fun sets and figures for sale, I recommend shopping local and making your next family game night a family LEGO brick building party.

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

The Brickery Café & Play, Levee Way, Newport