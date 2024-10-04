Foodie News You Can Use

Skyline Chili celebrates its 75th anniversary, Aglamesis Bro’s opens third location, Allyn’s Café under new ownership, and more.

Skyline Chili Celebrates 75th Anniversary

Skyline Chili will host a public party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, at Fountain Square. The event includes samples from local favorites, appearances by local sports team mascots, and an attempt to break the Guiness World Records title for most photos of hot dogs uploaded to Instagram in an hour from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Aglamesis Bro’s Opens Third Location Next Week

Aglamesis Bro’s will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration for its third location at 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, at 304 Main Street in Hamilton. The expansion marks the company’s first new parlor since opening its second parlor in Montgomery in 1970.

Allyn’s Café Under New Ownership

After 33 years of ownership, Allyn Raifstanger is retiring and has sold Allyn’s Café in Columbia-Tusculum to Sam Dobrozsi, the current owner of Fireside Pizza in Walnut Hills. He says the full-service, multilevel restaurant will continue to offer its unique fusion of Cajun-inspired dishes and vegan fare. “Allyn’s Café is more than just a restaurant,” Dobrozsi says. “It’s a part of Cincinnati’s history, and we plan to preserve its heart while continuing to kick ass.”

Halloween Gingerbread Houses from The BonBonerie

The BonBonerie is selling Halloween-themed gingerbread houses for spooky season. Each kit, which will cost $75, includes a pre-built house, edible decorations, and black icing. Order on The BonBonerie’s website today and pick up your gingerbread house between October 18 and October 30.

Detroit Restaurant to Host Local Pop-Ups Next Month

Popular Detroit Thai restaurant Takoi is taking the show on the road to celebrate its 10th anniversary. The “Takoi Turns Ten Tour” features two stops in the Queen City on Sunday, November 10, and Monday, November 11, at Wildweed and Tablespoon Cooking Co. in Over-the-Rhine. Takoi Owner/Chef Brad Greenhill will collaborate with David and Lydia Jackman on a one-of-a-kind tasting menu at Wildweed and at Tablespoon, he’ll collaborate with founder Jordan Hamons on a special Thai culinary class.