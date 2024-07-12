Flashy New Expansion at the American Sign Museum

Photograph by Pieper Buckley

The largest sign museum in the world is getting even bigger. Cincinnati’s very own American Sign Museum (ASM) is set to unveil its 20,000-square-foot expansion on Saturday, July 13, after two years under construction.

The expansion occupies a previously unused part of the century-old Oesterlein Machine Company-Fashion Frocks Inc. building and doubles the museum’s total size.

Designed by Platte Architecture + Design, the $5.5 million project adds several new features to the space, including brand new programming and event spaces, a library, a kitchen for event catering, and of course, more signs.

“After more than two years of planning and construction, we’re excited to welcome visitors to a bigger and better Main Street,” says David Dupee, museum director. “With the expanded space, visitors can experience more signs—ranging from hand-painted shop windows to a classic theater marquee—and enjoy a place devoted to learning, inspiration, and exploration.”

Expanding community gathering and event spaces was a major goal for the renovation. The Ioka Theater marquee, which once illuminated the streets of Exeter, New Hampshire circa 1915, marks the entrance to the new event space (along with a full-service bar) that can comfortably host 300 guests. Also in the new annex is a screening room—complete with vintage stage curtains—that will display educational content about the museum’s collection.

The museum hopes to extend their community outreach with its new dedicated classroom space. Erin Holland, director of education and engagement, will host different creative workshops in the space. Holland looks forward to partnering with local artists and sign-makers to lead classes ranging from sign-themed cookie decorating to more elevated techniques, like hand-painting signs.

Of the new signs, additions include a double-faced neon sign from the Stag Motel in Beaver, Utah—a 1950s, woodsy and western-inspired sign with chasing lights floating down to the tip of an arrow. A colorful, 1930s Wards Soft Bun Sliced Bread sign was also restored for the expansion, carefully removed from the wooden siding of a three-story Chicago building board by board in 2022 and reassembled in the new annex.

The ASM expansion received funding from donors at home and across the country, including Cincinnati Department of Community and Economic Development, the National Endowment for the Arts, and more.

“This is one of the gems of the Camp Washington neighborhood,” says Matt Wagner, president of the Camp Washington Business Association. “What Tod Swormstedt and his team have been able to do here has brought a presence across the nation and to anyone who has interest in signs across the world.”

Swormstedt founded the museum in 1999 and it opened to the public in 2005. Looking for a more permanent space, ASM moved to Camp Washington in 2012.

“We’re really excited they’re here. We’ve always known we have a lot of good assets here in Camp Washington, but now Cincinnati as a whole is really seeing it,” Wagner says.

American Sign Museum, $15 admission for adults, $10 for children and seniors, (513) 541-6366, 1330 Monmouth Ave., Camp Washington