The tried-and-true farmhouse style is evolving, but it’s not going out of style! “I don’t see farmhouse ever truly going out of style,” says Charm at the Farm co-founder Amy Doyle. “What’s great is that it’s being mixed into other styles to create even more looks, like modern farmhouse or boho farm, which allows you to get even more creative with how you can decorate.”

Regardless of your home’s vibe, there’s something for everyone at Charm at the Farm August 20–22 in Lebanon. Doyle shares five tips to meshing modern decor with farmhouse style utilizing items you’ll find at the event.

Use Statement Pieces

Make a statement with a piece that pops. “Whether it’s an antique apothecary cabinet or a dining farm table that fits your space perfectly,” Doyle says, “keep what means something to you and brings joy when you look at it.” Stop by the American Pie booth to pick out a dining table or hutch that will define the look you want and make a statement in your home, then grab some glass vases and dried floral at the Blume booth to create a tablescape that accents that table.

Throw It at the Walls

Classic modern style is simple and clean—white walls for the win. However, with that blank canvas you have unlimited possibilities to dress it up. Think about adding macramé, vintage signs, black and white pictures, or an antique brass mirror. “Depending on the size of the wall, you can make a wall art collection or just keep it simple with one large piece,” says Doyle. “Or you can always go with black. Don’t be afraid to make an accent wall black for a big impact.” And if black is too much change, you can choose from deeps blues and greens. Both Blume and American Pie will have what you’re looking for to make an impact for your walls. Blume has a fabulous selection of macrame, vintage oil paintings, and baskets that will make a statement. American Pie has great selection of signs for your walls.

Bring in Texture

Natural wood, wicker baskets, concrete bowls, pottery dishes—you can use these natural textures to offset more clean-lined furniture pieces. Some more options such as woven fabrics, rattan, leather, clay, and metal finishes can work too. Wood vases and concrete bowls can create a cool look on a table or shelf and are easy to blend in with other pieces you already have. Just don’t overdo it. Doyle says there is such a thing as too much texture. Go too far, and your space will look cluttered.

Go With Greenery

Plants, plants, plants. “Great thing about adding plants is you can go big with a snake plant or add little air plants here and there,” says Doyle. A stylish and simple way to add to the modern farmhouse look is with plant holders. Find a cool black, concrete, or wicker basket to pot your plant or stick a bundle of pampas grass in a large antique vase. Just make sure to use plants that you can keep alive or go with faux sprigs or potted greens.

Remember to Accessorize

Just like accessorizing an outfit with the perfect pair of shoes, accessorizing your decor can be the most fun part of decorating your home. “This is probably the easiest and most fun way to change up your look to a more modern farmhouse style,” says Doyle. “Think cozy blankets with tassels and throw pillows with a boho design.” You’ll find mudcloth throw pillows at the Blume booth to add color to your couch or choose unique candle holders and all different styles of vases to elevate your side table and open bookshelves. Add visual interest with antique accessories such as old keys, brass candlesticks, or antique books—Blume will have vintage pieces like this too!

Shop Charm at the Farm

Charm at the Farm is a vintage market with a modern flair, so it has everything you need to modernize your farmhouse décor. This is also a milestone year for the popular market.

“We’re celebrating our fifth anniversary this year,“ says Jayme Kuenkel, co-owner of Charm at the Farm. “So in addition to offering an exclusive, curated collection of modern farm home decor, gifts, and more, we’re also elevating two amazing organizations that support and empower women, Eve Center and Sifa Collective.” Please consider joining Amy and Jayme in support of these causes, and visit the Charm website to purchase tickets to the August event.