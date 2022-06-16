Five Ways to Beat the Heat in Cincinnati

This week, the Queen City’s heating up—in the wake of excessive heat advisories, you can be sure that some time in the sun will be on your horizon. Looking for a way to cool off? Don’t sweat it—here are five foolproof plans to beat the heat.

Sip cold and frozen drinks at…

Mama lo Hizo (Over-the-Rhine), where you can sip a fresh, tangy lemonade along with lunch at Findlay Market. Frosthaus (Covington), for a German-style frozen and fruity cocktail to satisfy your taste buds. Cincy Steak & Lemonade (Clifton), whose sweet lemonade slushies and creamy milkshakes come in a variety of delicious flavors, can be paired with one of their many Philly-inspired sandwich choices. Pho Lang Thang (Over-the-Rhine), for a Vietnamese-style iced coffee with condensed milk, the perfect refreshment to regain your energy. 1215 Wine Bar & Coffee Lab (Over-the-Rhine), where a 32oz Cold Latte can be customized, taken home, and enjoyed throughout the day, after just adding ice. Coffee Emporium (Hyde Park and Over-the-Rhine) where ready-to-drink cold brew boasts the incredible boost you need to push through the heat. Deeper Roots (multiple locations) for a chill and unique rotating sparkling iced tea, available on tap.

Indulge in some ice cream with…

Putz’s Creamy Whip (Westwood), a window-serve soft-serve joint with endless items for all your frozen needs, including shakes, cones, and floats galore. Hello Honey (East Walnut Hills), whose uniquely flavored treats are made with fresh honey and can be topped with a homemade toasted marshmallow. The Queen City-based Creamalicious brand, who has created a new Sweet Tea flavored ice cream in collaboration with McAllister’s, combining refreshing and sweet flavors. Golden Gelato (Covington), where flavors like Oat Milk Sunflower and Blueberry Mojito take the authentic Italian dessert to the next level.

Make a splash at…

Smale Park at the Banks, where splash grounds and water playground areas provide the perfect activity for your family to enjoy. Gorman Park’s Splash Pad (Sharonville), a new addition with fun for all ages in the forms of sprinklers and water dumping buckets. Coney Island has everything for your family’s day out, including fan favorite speed slide The Silver Bullet, and the largest Aquaglide pool obstacle course in the U.S., complete with climbing obstacles, monkey bars and more. Kings Island’s Soak City water park, which invites thrill seekers to ride a waterslide, take a tumble in a tube, or get a glimpse of paradise by surfing in the Pipeline Paradise wave pool. Land of Illusion (Middletown), whose inflatable obstacle courses give you a chance to get active while cooling off. Wake Nation (Fairfield), has watersports for all ages seeking a speedy swimming alternative, including water skiing, a superslide and more. Ziegler Park, (Over-the-Rhine) which boasts fun slides that are only $4 per person.

Photograph courtesy Tippecanoe and Kayaks Too

Go canoeing and kayaking at…

Scenic River Canoe Excursions, where you can choose from a 6- or 8.5-mile kayak adventure trip on the only national wild and scenic river in the tri-state. Green Acres Kayak Rental, where there’s over 2,000 single-person kayaks, and tickets are purchased in-person for a spontaneous voyage.

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

Go sightseeing (in AC) at…

Cincinnati Art Museum, whose free admission and countless, ever-changing exhibits make for a chill and relaxing day out on the town. This Friday is Free Book Friday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., where you can choose from a completely free assortment of art books and catalogs, while supplies last. Newport Aquarium, where you can see thousands of sea creatures, walk across the Shark Bridge, and touch a stingray. The Cincinnati Museum Center, home to interesting and eye-catching exhibitions, including the new and ever-popular “Science Behind Pixar”, which explores the art of Disney animation. The Taft Museum of Art, where summer readers and literature lovers can experience an iconic era with the exhibition “Jane Austen: Fashion & Sensibility”