Photograph by Tom Dallis

Having the best photos to remember your wedding is important to most brides, so choosing your photographer is one of your biggest decisions when planning a wedding. Local wedding photographer Tom Dallis has a few tips for making sure your photos are exactly how you planned them.

“If I only had one piece of advice I could give a couple regarding their wedding photography, I would tell them to allow themselves enough time so you can get the photos you want,” says Dallis.

Always hire a professional photographer—always

“You might have a friend with a camera, but using a professional photographer will yield professional results,” says Dallis. Weddings are fast-paced events and professionals know how to capture the best poses and position lighting. Also, by using the same photographer for your engagement and wedding photos, you may be able to bundle the packages for a discount. Dallis says he enjoys getting to know a couple before their wedding and he offers a discount when engagement and wedding photos are bundled together.

Photograph by Tom Dallis

Be organized and make lists of people you want photos with

A wedding photographer will know to snap photos of the couple and immediate family by default. However, the photographer will not know who the parents are, nor will they know others you want photos with. Make a list of people and photos you want taken and the types of shots—think action, group, or individual photographs. “I encourage couples to do their homework and look online and in magazines for the types of images that they would like to have,” says Dallis.

Photograph by Tom Dallis

Don’t be afraid to recreate special moments

Wedding days go by faster than you think and there may not be enough time to grab that special shot—especially during the ceremony. It’s OK to schedule some time to recreate some of those special moments. “I take shots throughout the wedding ceremony, but I can’t always get that exact moment that might be special to you,” says Dallis. Let the wedding photographer know in advance that you might want to recreate a shot or two. This will allow for the close-ups or fast paced pictures to be taken. Although it’s not as authentic or spontaneous, looking back you’ll remember what the photo represents.

Think about lighting at each location

Professional photographers have lighting equipment, but let your photographer know the lighting situation ahead of time. There are locations where light attachments can’t be used, such as during a religious ceremony. Or places where a flash is needed, such as in an exceptionally dark reception hall. Even though you don’t have control over this, let your photographer know so they can prepare. For example, direct sunlight is not your friend. Harsh lighting creates shadows on your face and can cause members of your wedding party to squint.

Photograph by Tom Dallis

Limit the number of locations for photos

It’s normal to have a few different locations, like when the wedding party is getting ready, where the ceremony will be taking place, and the reception. But the more locations, the more time it will take. “If I only had one piece of advice I could give a couple regarding their wedding photography, I would tell them to allow themselves enough time so you can get the photos you want,” says Dallis. “Each wedding is different, but if you schedule about an hour for family and wedding party photos you can then have about an hour as a couple with your photographer.”

Tom Dallis Photography, (937) 673-0331