Five Places to Treat Yourself on National Macaron Day

We’ve rounded up five places to celebrate the sweet French confection in the Queen City.

Macaron Bar

If you’re looking for a wide variety of great flavors and an even better deal, the Macaron Bar is the perfect place to celebrate. They’re celebrating all weekend long with buy 12, get 6 macarons free. This year, the Cincinnati Nancy-Sister Association will be holding their Spring quarterly meeting at the OTR Macaron Bar. “This will be the first in person meeting in over a year, and there is no better way to do that than coming together for some great treats in a great spot,” says Carla Walker, President of the Cincinnati Nancy-Sister Association.

1206 Main St., Over-the-Rhine (513) 813-8180, macaron-bar.com

The BonBonerie

The BonBonerie is the perfect place to celebrate National Macaron Day with afternoon tea. Enjoy a tea-party style experience with delicious almond macarons alongside finger sandwiches, fresh fruit, and a wide assortment of pastries. There’s bound to be something to satisfy your sweet tooth.

2030 Madison Rd., East Walnut Hills, (513) 321-3399, bonbonerie.com

Mon-Petit-Choux Pastry Shoppe

This Cincinnati-based bakery is bringing authentic European pastries that you do not want to miss out on. Served with delectable fillings and fresh fruit, there’s no better place to celebrate these French confections.

24A West Court St., downtown (513) 631-8333, mon-petit-choux.com

Le Macaron French Pastries

Le Macaron is serving a fine selection of macarons in flavors ranging from lemon cream and coconut to bubblegum and birthday cake, you’ll definitely find your favorites and maybe something new to try as well. But don’t let the name fool you, you’ll find several other French goodies such as gelato, croissants, and eclairs if macarons aren’t your jam.

7529 Bales St., Liberty Twp., (513) 755-5400, lemacaron-us.com

Buona Terra Gelato

Buona Terra is bringing a magical mix of flavors with buttercream, ganache, or fruity filling to satisfy your macaron cravings. All of their to-die-for products are available to be purchased in-store or place an online bakery order and celebrate from the comfort of your own home.

1028 Delta Ave., Mt. Lookout, (513) 386-9336, buonaterragelato.com