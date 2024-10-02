Fill Your Arts App-etite

ArtsWave launched its new Cincy A&E calendar as a stand-alone website in June, and the smartphone app version debuted October 1. The calendar already has a database of 1,000 active events including sports and festivals (the E) in additional to all of the arts (the A).

The app is free to download from the Apple Store and Google Play and is free to use. ArtsWave Pass holders ($100 donation and up) will gain access to exclusive content, 50 percent off ticket deals, and last-minute flash event sales. A one-time “give and go” donation of $10 provides access to some of the same content and deals.

Event listings are searchable by presenting organization, arts category, date, and neighborhood and include venue maps. App users are able to build event itineraries within the app and share them with friends.

ArtsWave contracted with Artsopolis on the app’s design and functionality, and Cincinnati Magazine is one of the calendar’s media partners. Area arts and entertainment organizations continuously upload their events and artwork to the website.