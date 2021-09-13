Cincinnati is home to an abundance of protected greenspaces, nature preserves, trails, and parks. Most residents live within a 10-minute walk of our city’s parks, and Green Umbrella is here to celebrate with over 100 free events for the whole family. On September 25–26, the 18th annual Great Outdoor Weekend is about making sure that everyone has access to the great outdoors and the best outdoor recreation and nature education programming. The two-day event features activities hosted by dozens of organizations at locations across the Greater Cincinnati area, including Southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana. Great Parks of Hamilton County alone has planned concerts, astronomy, paddling, animal experiences, and golfing to do over the weekend. There’s something for everyone—people of all age groups and abilities can join in on the fun, and many activities are transit accessible. Here are some of the highlights.

Rooftop Yoga at Rhinegeist

Sunday, September 26

10–11:30 am

1910 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine



Who says downward dog has to be without a beer in hand? Head up to the rooftop bar for a free 50-person yoga sweat session taught by an instructor from Embra Studios. It’s first-come, first-served, so get there as early as possible. Afterwards, take a growler to go! Rhinegeist is offering half off growler fills, and a portion of the brewery’s proceeds from throughout the day will be donated to Green Umbrella.

Breakfast in the Woods

Sunday, September 26

8–9:30 am

5330 S. Milford Rd., Milford



Wake up early for an 8 a.m. hike at Valley View Nature Preserve behind Pattison Elementary School. This family and pet-friendly event is stroller accessible and takes you through the 190-acre forest. Explore the biological diversity that nature has to offer right here in our city’s great parks, and finish out the morning with breakfast at the fire ring.

Aiken New Tech High School Agricultural Campus

Saturday, September 25

9 am–1 pm

5641 Belmont Ave., College Hill



Visit this unconventional high school to see how students are contributing to nature and learning about the business side of agriculture, too. From chickens to an orchard, the students are preserving the outdoors and creating a lucrative agribusiness—student-roasted coffee that will be available for purchase by the cup or by the bag.

The New Whitewater Canal Trail

Sunday, September 26

10 am–4 pm

15040 U.S. 52, Metamora, Indiana



Celebrate the soft opening of the new Whitewater Canal Trail in Metamora, Indiana. There’s hiking, biking, habitat restoration, plants, history, and a brand new 11-mile section of the trail. The location is accessible to wheelchairs and strollers and open to the whole family.

Third Annual Run the Riffles

Saturday, September 25

9 am–2 pm

4330 Spring Grove Ave., Spring Grove Village



Join Mill Creek Alliance for an Urban Stream Adventure on the Mill Creek with the expert guides of the Mill Creek Yacht Club. The day includes a kayak race, an urban hike along the Mill Creek Greenway trail to learn about creek restoration projects, and a BioBlitz walk to identify and count local species.

Ready to make a plan for the weekend?

Visit the Great Outdoor Weekend website for more information and the entire schedule of events that is filling up with more things to do weekly.